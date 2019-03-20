‘Bill & Ted 3’ Slated To Hit Theaters In 2020

It’s official: another Bill & Ted movie is going to happen.

Bill & Ted: Face the Music has begun production, and is slated to hit movie theaters in August of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie comes 30 years after Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter entertained audiences as the quirky time-traveling teenagers Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The duo’s excellent adventure was an unexpected hit, one which launched the careers of the two actors. A second installment of the franchise, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, was released in 1991 — and was met with mixed reviews. Bill & Ted: Face the Music will no doubt attract fans who think the idea of seeing the dopey teens as grown men is an excellent idea.

Filming for the production will begin this summer in New Orleans. Dean Parisot will direct the film, which was written by Bill & Ted creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Steven Soderbergh, one the film’s executive producers, has been creating a buzz around the film as far back as January, claiming that it will be “hilarious,” Vanity Fair reported.

In Face the Music, Bill and Ted are middle-aged fathers who have not yet fulfilled their musical destinies. Determined to do something about that before it is too late, the men encounter someone from the future. This mysterious figure from the future tells them that their song is the only one that can bring harmony to the universe. Family members, friends, and a “few music legends” help them on their quest, according a summary of the movie provided by The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Solomon said the movie would be something like “A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted.” Winter also assured fans that the movie would not be a “stale knockoff.”

Reeves and Winter said in a statement that they couldn’t be more excited to “get the whole band back together again,” and that the film’s writers put together an “amazing script,” per Entertainment Weekly.

Orion Pictures posted a video to YouTube that featured Reeves and Winters sharing the news from in front of the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. — a venue Winters said they would “never play.” The pair told fans that, because of them, Bill & Ted: Face the Music would hit theaters in the summer of 2020.

2019 is proving to be a busy year for Reeves. He reprises his role as John Wick in John Wick 3: Parabellum, which is set for release in May. He is also scheduled to be the voice for the character Duke Kaboom in Toy Story 4, which is slated to arrive in theaters this June.