Priyanka Chopra Calls Herself A ‘Terrible Wife’ Because Of One Household Task She Just Can’t Do

Priyanka Chopra and new husband Nick Jonas are certainly still head over heels for one another, but that doesn’t mean that every single aspect of their relationship is picture-perfect.

The actress recently sat down for an interview on The View, wherein she admitted that there is one household skill that she is lacking in — the cooking department. While the 36-year-old says that her husband Nick doesn’t care if she’s bad in the kitchen — because he is, too — she still feels really bad about her lack of skills. This vulnerability is made worse by the fact that Nick’s mom is a great cook, Chopra says.

“He is from a good southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that. I am a terrible wife in that sense.”

“When I told him I can’t cook, he said, ‘Don’t worry babe, neither can I,”‘ she continued.

And while she may not be a culinary genius, the Quantico actress does say that she can whip up eggs and make coffee, though that is pretty much the extent of her menu. During the interview, she also talked about her marriage to Nick, and how it “happened quick.” She also dished on how marriage feels so different than single life, because it’s the family that you choose.

The actress also talked about her husband’s new hit song, “Sucker,” and how she ended up nabbing a role in the music video. Chopra appears in the music video alongside sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and soon to be sister-in-law Sophie Turner. She explained that the video was filmed over the span of two days, at the same castle where the Oscar-nominated movie The Favourite was shot.

“It was actually just a dinner table conversation and we were taking about video girls and the boys looked around the table and looked at us and were like, ‘Look who we’re married to.’ And that is how it came about.”

And with the huge success of Nick and his brothers’ new song, Chopra has also been reaping the rewards. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Priyanka shared a photo of herself and Nick in front of their new ride — a $200,000 car. In the Instagram image, Priyanka and Jonas pose in front of a black Maybach as they each hold a silver champagne glass in hand.

Chopra also holds a pooch, while Jonas has a bottle of Champagne in his other hand. They both look pretty casual, with Priyanka in a pair of black overalls and Jonas in a pair of black pants, a white graphic t-shirt, and a black track jacket with white and orange stripes.

“When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha.. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever,” Chopra wrote in the caption.