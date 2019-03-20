Fans Think Kylie Jenner Might Be Pregnant With Baby No. 2 Based On Stormi’s Behavior

Fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby No. 2, a rumor based on a wild theory promoted by an old wives’ tale. Earlier in the week, Jenner took to Instagram to share two adorable snaps of her and her daughter, Stormi, cuddling up in an oversized bouncy castle — and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet revealed that her baby has been extra-clingy as of late.

Fans of Jenner’s jumped in the comments section to suggest that she could be expecting another child and that babies have a tendency to be able to pick up on these things. As Cosmopolitan shared, many folks shared their own stories about how their little ones became clingy with them just before they found out that they were expecting, and many think Stormi’s “stuck like glue” behavior could be pointing to a positive pregnancy test.

“YOU’RE PREGNANT AGAIN!!! My niece was stuck to me like glue when I was first pregnant and didn’t want to let go of me and then a few weeks later I found out I was pregs,” one Instagram user shared.

“Maybe she senses another baby!?” Added another fan.

Though having another baby at this time may not seem ideal for Jenner or her boyfriend, Travis Scott, the duo did jokingly tease that they were prepping for baby number 2 back in February. In that Instagram post, Jenner embraced Scott while sitting on a staircase, and nuzzled in his neck while the two looked happy and in love.

But these days, the famous couple is embroiled in drama, as Scott allegedly partook in some scandalous behavior with another woman and the duo has put their romance on pause.

As The Cut shared, Jenner and Scott — who have been dating since 2017 — had a whirlwind romance before finding out they were pregnant with their first child, Stormi. Though the couple has seemed as they are a united front while parenting Stormi, around the time that Jenner’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, found out that her now ex-boyfriend cheated on her with Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, the couple found themselves in the midst of their own drama.

Allegedly, Jenner found out that Scott had been sliding into the DMs of other women, and had been caught engaging in flirtatious behavior. As TMZ shared, Scott denied the accusations, but went ahead and canceled his upcoming concerts to handle the situation and to try and win back his lady love’s affection.

Since then, Scott has been trying to get back on Jenner’s good side. He deleted his Instagram for a moment, but has now reinstated it and has been leaving some flirty comments on Jenner’s sultry snaps. Furthermore, as People Magazine shared, the rapper was spotted wearing a hoodie with Jenner’s picture on it while attending a show in New York City.