David Henrie And Wife Maria Welcome Baby Girl, Reveals Struggle With Multiple Miscarriages

Congratulations to David Henrie and Maria Cahill on their new addition to their family.

David Henrie played the role of a young wizard on the Disney Channel, but he is now all grown up and starting a family of his own. He and his wife, Maria Cahill, just welcomed their first child, a little girl, on Tuesday. Pia Philomena Francesca is seen in the arms of her proud daddy in a photo that was posted on social media right after she entered the world. Everything went well with the birth, but it didn’t come without a few struggles along the way.

In a heartfelt post that was written by Henrie on his Instagram, he revealed that Maria had suffered three miscarriages before she was able to carry Pia full term. He started out by saying that he had no clue how hard it would be to start a family. He continued saying that despite the tragedies that had occurred with the miscarriages, they both vowed to not let it affect their marriage. It has instead made them stronger.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star then revealed why they chose the name Francesca for their new daughter. It appears that the couple got a little help from above. Back in June, David Henrie shared a photo of himself meeting Pope Francis. He said that he had spoken to him in Italian asking for prayers for him and his wife. Now it has been revealed exactly what prayers he asked for.

The 29-year-old actor said in his post that he personally asked Pope Francis if he could pray that they would have a baby. He then explained that the pope took both of their hands and said a special blessing. He then assured them that they would indeed have a baby coming. Although he didn’t give a timeline on when to expect their first child, it appears that they got pregnant about month after that prayer.

It has been a long road for David and Maria, but they are grateful that their daughter has arrived safely and is healthy. Just recently, Entertainment Tonight shared photos of their baby shower complete with pink, gold, and white balloons, and also a tired cake with a golden tiara on top. Pia’s name was also written on the cake as well.

David Henrie starred as Justin Russo alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel hit show from 2007 to 2012. The actor later snagged a role on How I Met Your Mother as Ted Mosby’s son. He married Maria Cahill in 2017. Now they are a family of three and living their best life with their newborn.