‘Bachelorette’, Lauren Burnham Flashes Bra In Pregnancy Instagram Photo

Bachelor Nation may well need to rename itself to “Bachelor Babies.” January 2019 saw Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. tie the knot in a romantic Hawaiian wedding covered by People. Burnham announced her pregnancy prior to the wedding.

On March 20, 2019, Lauren updated her Instagram with a pregnancy shot that left little to the imagination. Her ‘Lively’ black bra is, as per Lauren’s caption, the “only thing that fit me rn.” With a very prominent baby bump, this Bachelor contestant is now happily married and well into her pregnancy.

One fan commented hoping that she could “look as amazing” as Burnham if ever pregnant. While Bachelor Nation pregnancies have made recent headlines from the likes of Bekah Martinez, few come high-profile enough to have their own Instagram account. As E! News reports, Burnham and Luyendyk’s unborn child has had a presence on the platform since November 2018. It even comes with “from the womb” updates.

“Hey world, Turned 11 weeks old yesterday! I’m the size of a fig, imagine that! I have little arms, legs, and I no longer have webbed hands and feet. All my little organs are in place too. Mom is finally not feeling sick anymore, here’s a pic of her.”

As E! News reports, Burnham had a sixth sense regarding the possibility of being pregnant. Prior to confirming it with a pregnancy test, she told the media outlet that she “kind of had a feeling” she might be expecting.

With modern-day barriers mostly breaking down, pregnancies prior to marriage are something that Hollywood has more than embraced. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to Stormi (and have yet to wed). Khloe Kardashian may have ended things with Tristan Thompson, but their daughter, True was born out of wedlock.

Lauren first met Arie in the summer of 2017. Ten years her senior, Arie is 37, while Lauren is 27. Bachelor Nation then saw Arie choose Becca Kufrin over Lauren back in November 2017. One month later, despite not following her on Instagram, Arie “liked” one of Lauren’s posts. As Refinery 29 noticed, the post in question dated back to 2016 (suggesting that Luyendyk had been “surfing” Burnham’s page).

This relationship appeared to turn official when Arie ended his engagement to Kufrin in January 2018.

“I’ve made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you.”

Arie confirmed his love for Burnham publicly on the show. The couple became engaged and the rest is history. Lauren’s baby is due in the summer of 2019.