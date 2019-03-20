Iggy Azalea Dances In Tiny Leather Bra For Sultry New Instagram Video

Whether she feels like going out or not, Iggy Azalea never lets an opportunity to shake her booty slide. Late on Tuesday, the rapper took to her Instagram page to share a sultry — and humorous — video of herself dancing in a sexy leather attire.

In the clip in question, the Australian singer is featured showing off her best dance moves while donning a black strapless underwire bra that puts her busty figure at the center of the photo. The “Fancy” singer teamed the top with a high-rise black skirt made of a sparkly fabric that adds a touch of “clubber” vibe to the garment. The skirt also has a belt-type waistband with a silver hoop and other matching details along its length. The piece sits just below Azalea’s derriere, hugging her curvaceous frame and helping draw attention to her hourglass figure.

She is also wearing thigh-high boots in black with silver details, matching the overall theme and color palette of her outfit. She completed her clubber look with fishnet gloves. Interestingly, the rapper has a black cloth over her head, preventing the onlooker for seeing her face. This is part of the joke she explained in the caption, detailing that she felt like going out but was too lazy to put on makeup.

As the “Kream” hitmaker dances, twerks, and purse swinging around, a black cat shows up in the room toward the end of the video, looking confused.

The post, which Azalea shared with her almost 13 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 567,000 times, close to 55,000 likes and more than 820 comments in about a half day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to laugh at the rapper’s sense of humor, and also to point out the hilarious body language of the cat.

“Lmfao the cat looks so concerned this was hilarious loved it,” one user wrote.

I’m just wondering what the cat was thinking,” another one wondered.

Azalea has been in the news recently after fans accused the singer of Cardi B’s distinctive musical sound, following the release of Azalea’s new track, “Sally Walker,” according to The Daily Mail. However, J. White, who produced both rappers’ songs, said the Azalea was in no way inspired by Cardi B when she produced the track, the report continued.

White’s response was prompted by a Twitter user who wrote, “Iggy Azalea really went in studio and said to producers, ‘You heard that Cardi record Money yea make me one too.'” To which he replied, “Actually that’s false,” The Daily Mail reported.