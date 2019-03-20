Watch Germany Vs. Serbia International Friendly Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Germany attempts to begin a rebuilding process after disappointing World Cup and UEFA Nations League runs when they face Serbia on Wednesday.

After a bitterly disappointing 2018 that saw them fail to defend their World Cup title when they fell out at the group stage, as Sky Sports reported, followed by a failure to advance to the final four of the new UEFA Nations League, German Manager Joachim Loew is likely fighting to keep his job. What might otherwise be a casual friendly match against Serbia now takes on new importance as more than just a warm-up for Sunday’s 2020 Euro qualifier against the Netherlands — the same team that drew with Germany to end their Nations League run last year. The intriguing friendly on Wednesday will live stream from Germany.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. Serbia International Friendly Wednesday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 26,000-seat VfL Wolfsburg Arena, also known as Volkswagen Arena, in Wolfsburg, Germany, on March 20. That start time will be the same in Serbia, which also occupies the Central European time zone.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the Die Mannschaft vs. Оrlovi match kicks off at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 21.

Loew is not being shy with his rebuilding approval to the German squad, shockingly dropping Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, and Thomas Mueller — all mainstays from Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning side — from the squad that will face Serbia and the Netherlands, according to AFP and posted by Sport 24.

“We are now face a new time, a new challenge. I have to give the team the feeling that we fully trust them,” Loew said on Tuesday, as quoted by The Irish Times. “We have to give them the chance to develop, take over more responsibilities and also during a rough patch offer them solutions when they make mistakes so they have the trust to go into the next months.”

German Manager Joachim Loew could see his days numbered without improved results from his team. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Germany Vs. Serbia International Friendly showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN3 or download the WatchESPN app to watch the European matchup on mobile devices. ESPN3 will carry the game live in the United States and is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs as well.

Another way to watch the Germany vs. Serbia friendly is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the match live on their TV sets.

To view the live stream for free without the need for any cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but also offer seven-day free trial periods. With that free trial, fans can watch the Germany-Serbia game at no charge.

In Germany, the TV Now channel will carry the game, while in Serbia, SportKlub Serbia streams the game. Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be broadcast by Sky Go, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League German-Serbian showdown. And throughout many countries in Africa, South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the crucial match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of the Germany vs. Serbia International Friendly match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.