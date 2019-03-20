Hailey Baldwin Says That Mental Health Is Her Main Priority: ‘It’s Really Good For Your Mentality’

Hailey Baldwin wants to make sure that mental health is the number one priority in her life.

The model stepped out to attend the RoxyxSister collection launch this past Tuesday. The line was designed by pro surfer Kelia Moniz and Baldwin was there to lend her support and chat a little with the press. While there, the 21-year-old stopped for a quick interview with People, opening up about her life and how she prioritizes self-care.

When it comes to self-care, Baldwin says that there are a lot of different levels of it like working out, eating right, and drinking lots of what. But when it comes to the top priority in her own self-care routine, Baldwin says that mental health is number one on the list, especially because it gets overlooked rather frequently.

“It’s really good for your mentality. I think your mental health should be number one, and it falls to the side of lot.”

When she wants to clear her mind and take a little break from the spotlight, Baldwin says that the best way for her to do it is to relax at the beach, which is just what she did last weekend with husband Justin Bieber. To her, the beach is her happy place and it helps her to feel re-energized.

“I think it’s grounding,” she told the publication. “The sound of the ocean, being in the sun — there are so many things that are healthy about the beach to me.”

Additionally, the blonde-haired beauty shared that mental health issues used to not be talked about in the press because there seemed to be a negative sort of stigma toward it. Luckily now, things are starting to shift and people are talking more openly about mental health, including celebrities.

“I think there’s more attention on mental health these days, and I see why and I get why. I think you have to know what works for you.”

As fans know, Justin Bieber has really been struggling with his own mental health for the past few months and the singer has been open and honest about it. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Bieber shared a post on his Instagram account, asking his 105 million plus followers to pray for him because he has been “struggling a lot.” Justin did not reveal specifically what he was suffering from but earlier reports suggest that Justin was having a lot of trouble with anxiety and depression.

Hopefully, Justin can continue to get the help that he needs to battle this illness.