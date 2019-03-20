Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Are ‘Suffering’ Amid College Admissions Scandal, Per ‘ET’

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, are reportedly going through a difficult time at the moment as their parents are wrapped up in the shocking college admissions scandal case being prosecuted by the feds.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Olivia and Bella are struggling with the aftermath of their parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, being wrapped up in the scandal, and are trying to process it all.

“Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents’ decisions. Bella and Olivia have a very tight knit group of friends who have been there to support them. They’ve needed that support because they’re being attacked at every turn.”

However, the girls may have very different reactions as to why they’re so upset. Bella is said to be devastated about having to leave school as she was very “invested” in her education and wanted to graduate from USC.

However, Olivia Jade, who is best known for her YouTube success, has revealed many times in the past that school isn’t something that is high on her list of priorities.

Since the scandal erupted she’s lost partnerships and sponsors for her YouTube channel, and is said to be “so embarrassed” over the situation that she doesn’t even want to go out with her friends.

JUST IN: Lori Loughlin’s daughters drop out of USC after admissions scandal https://t.co/hEKskV8jyY pic.twitter.com/6G8GE2zDP9 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 14, 2019

“[Olivia is] really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed. She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough. Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes.”

The source goes on to reveal that Olivia believes her parents have “ruined everything” for her when it comes to her YouTube career.

However, Olivia Jade’s career isn’t the only one take a huge hit due to the scandal. According to The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her work with The Hallmark Channel, which included movies for the network and a the popular television series, When Calls The Heart. She has also been axed from Netflix’s fifth and final season of Fuller House.

Earlier this month when Loughlin was arrested and went before a judge, a sketch artist capturing the action in the courtroom told Fox News that the actress seemed “defiant” and “arrogant” during her day in court, almost like she didn’t think she belonged there.

Lori Loughlin and her family have yet to make any public statements regarding the college admissions scandal.