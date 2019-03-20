The Happiest (And Saddest) Countries In The World Revealed: Finland Tops The List, But Where Is The US?

The saddest country is South Sudean.

The list of the happiest (and saddest) countries in the world was revealed on Wednesday, and as per usual, Finland tops the list, with other Scandinavian and European countries taking many of the rest of the top spots. South Sudan comes in dead last.

As CNN reports, every March 20, which is also the International Day of Happiness, the United Nations releases its annual World Happiness Report.

How do you objectively measure something like happiness?

The UN looks at six key areas that support happiness and well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity. Many of those things — such as income, freedom, and life expectancy — can be easily sussed out by looking at readily-available data. Others, such as trust, social support, and generosity, have to be looked at in context.

For example, for New Zealand (#8), report co-editor John Helliwell cited the Kiwis’ collective ability to lift each other up and support each other in the wake of tragedies, such as the devastating 2011 earthquake of the recent mosque shootings.

“With high social capital, where people are connected — people rally and help each other and (after the earthquake) rebuild immediately.”

So how do things shake out?

For the second year in a row, Finland came out on top.

Why is Finland the happiest country 2 years running? 1) strong social safety net, with successful effort to end homelessness, 2) high-quality education system, with commitment to closing disparity gaps, 3) dads spend as much time with kids as moms. https://t.co/po534DcHo3 — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 20, 2019

In fact, Finland was essentially in an eight-way tie with the rest of Scandinavia (Denmark came in at #2, Norway #3, Iceland #4, Sweden #7), plus two mainland European countries (Netherlands #5 and Switzerland #6), and New Zealand. Canada, the only country in the Americas to make the top ten, comes in at #9, followed by another European nation, Austria, at #10.

All ten of those places have high taxes that contribute to generous social safety nets as well as universal health care, which in turn contributes to high life expectancy, says the report. They are also the homes of strong communities that support each other and have each others’ backs.

Where does the United States come in?

19th and falling.

The U.S. was in 18th in 2018, and 14th in 2017.

Why the drop? Unlike the top ten, the U.S. doesn’t have the social safety nets of those countries – at least, not to the extent that they do, nor do we have universal health care. There are other problems as well. For example, addiction is on the rise, thanks largely to the opioid epidemic. And the use of social media is believed to be limiting face-to-face human interaction, thwarting our sense of community.

Who’s at the bottom?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the bottom nations are some of the poorest and/or most oppressed nations on Earth. South Sudan comes in dead last, with Central African Republic and Afghanistan occupying the previous two spots on the list. Haiti is the only country in the Americas to make the bottom ten, coming in as the tenth-saddest country in the world.