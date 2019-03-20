Roger Stone Slams Joe Biden On Instagram With ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ Image

Roger Stone may be in legal jeopardy and facing a trial later this year for multiple crimes, but he’s still weighing in on the 2020 presidential race.

Stone posted a meme to his Instagram account, featuring a collage of former Vice President Joseph Biden seeming to place his hands inappropriately on various women in photos over the years, with the captions “I’ve got a feeling” and “in touch with people.”

“No we aren’t just imaging this,” Stone wrote along with the post. “No, it is not a smear. There are hundreds of photos and miles of video tape of inappropriate touching of children by Joe Biden including video where one US Senator slaps Joe’s hand off his grand-daughter.”

Biden has not yet announced that he’s running for president in 2020, but is widely expected to make a run. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Biden is telling supporters that he plans to run for president.

Some of the photos in Stone’s collage are more fair than others. In some, he appears to actually have his hands on the breasts of women, although in others, he merely has his hands on someone’s shoulders. In one, he’s hugging Hillary Clinton in a way that doesn’t appear in any way untoward.

No woman has ever come forward to accuse Biden of sexual impropriety, although he has been criticized from time to time, even from those generally supportive of him politically, for his habit of being overly handsy with women. “Joe Biden, We Need to Talk About the Way You Touch Women,” was a Gawker post from 2015, when Biden was still the vice president.

While Biden is a generally popular political figure, he has not made any headway in previous runs for president in 1988 and 2008, and some members of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing have been strongly critical of some positions he took earlier in his career. Biden is also 76 years old, and would become the oldest president in history if elected.

Stone, who was indicted in January on seven separate counts of perjury, obstructing an official proceeding, and witness tampering. Earlier this month, the judge in Stone’s case issued a gag order that limits what Stone is allowed to post on social media about his case, but the gag order does not appear to apply to statements about presidential candidates.

After he was banned from Twitter in 2017, Stone has used Instagram as his primary social media platform.