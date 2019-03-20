Prince Harry Visits With Children Sans Pregnant Meghan Markle As Due Date Nears

On Wednesday morning, Prince Harry stepped out for a royal engagement at St. Vincent’s Catholic Primary School, where he helped plant trees in support of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. His wife, Meghan Markle, was absent from the affair, as the Duchess of Sussex is busy preparing for the arrival of their first child due in late April. Considering the fact that Meghan and Harry typically attend these events together, many royal fans are wondering how the duchess spent her morning.

The duchess’s latest official royal engagement occurred on March 11, when she and Harry visited Canada House in London to celebrate Commonwealth Day with Canadian youth living in the U.K. Later that day, she appeared at the annual Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family. Rumors circulated that Meghan was set to begin her maternity leave. However, a source told Harper’s Bazaar last week that her royal duties before giving birth are not quite finished.

“Meghan will continue working privately behind the scenes, taking meetings,” the source said. “She has also been using this period to catch up with those involved in her patronage-related endeavors.”

On Tuesday, the duke and duchess made an unexpected appearance together at New Zealand House in London, where they paid tribute to the victims of the devastating attacks last week.

So planting trees with Prince Harry was awesome. pic.twitter.com/7n3PtPfF4f — Hannah Louise Bromfield (@HannahLBarker) March 20, 2019

The former actress is also working closely with interior designers to complete renovations on the royal couple’s new home, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Estate. Meghan and Harry are reportedly scheduled to move into the cottage very soon as part of their official split from the royal household at Kensington Palace. The couple hopes to raise their own family in Frogmore Cottage as they continue to carry out royal duties separate from that of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

It is unclear what Meghan was up to while Harry visited the children’s school on Wednesday. However, Harry reportedly might have hinted at the start of Meghan’s official maternity leave, according to Hello!Magazine. A child at the school asked the prince where his wife was. In response, Harry mimicked Meghan’s baby bump and said that she is having a baby.

During the prince’s visit in Acton, England, on Wednesday, he greeted some of the primary school children, who offered him Union Jack flags and drawings as gifts. Harry then helped the kids plant a tree on the school’s grounds, commemorating the occasion with a small plaque. The activity showed support for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Initiative with the Woodland Trust, which is a program meant to promote forest conservation and environmental education, Entertainment Tonight reported.