Melania Trump Wishes Barron A Happy Birthday With Gold ’13’ Balloons

First Lady Melania Trump took to her Instagram account to wish her son Barron a happy birthday.

The FLOTUS and President Donald Trump’s only child together turned 13 on Wednesday. Melania wished her son a happy birthday with gold “13” balloons and shared the photo with her 2.8 million followers. The post received more than 41,000 likes and more than 1,900 comments wishing the new teenager a great day.

“Happy birthday Barron. Hope you have a wonderful day,” one follower commented.

“Happy Birthday, Barron Trump! Blessings to you today and always! We are proud of the outstanding young man you are, and you are deeply loved!” another follower exclaimed, followed by a cake emoji.

According to Yahoo!, Melania and Barron are celebrating his birthday at the Mar-la-go in Florida. The trip is reportedly an annual event the two take and is apart of his spring break. The youngest Trump was also given birthday wishes from POTUS’ official public schedule via Twitter. The account showed a picture of Barron next to his father with a simple “happy birthday” caption. White House reporter Kate Bennett also tweeted about Barron’s birthday, which is something she mentioned she doesn’t typically do. She noted that Melania is “officially the parent of a teenager.”

Barron typically shies away from the public eye since the Trump family came to the White House in 2017. His mother, however, has spoken publicly about teaching her son to have a healthy and normal life. Earlier in March, the former model spoke at an opioid addiction town hall in Las Vegas as part of her “Be Best” initiative. The event was part of her two-day, three-state tour in support of her initiative. According to People, Melania is using the initiative to encourage families to teach their children about the realities and dangers of drug use. She reportedly gave a 10-minute speech before having a sit-down interview with town hall host Eric Bolling.

“I teach him,” FLOTUS told Bolling about Barron. “I try to explain how drugs are dangerous and it will mess up your head, it will mess up your body and nothing comes positive out of it.”

FLOTUS is the first of the Trump family to wish her son a happy birthday via social media. His father did take to Twitter early on Wednesday to make claims that his counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George is “VERY jealous of his wife’s success” and refers to him as “a stone cold loser & husband from hell,” according to Yahoo!