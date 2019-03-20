NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Shares His Insight On Anthony Davis To L.A. Lakers Trade

Kobe Bryant believes that the Lakers should consider trading Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma if they will acquire a player of Anthony Davis' caliber.

Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma have shown lots of superstar potential from the time they first set foot in the NBA. However, with LeBron James currently on their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t seem to have the patience to wait for those young players to fully develop into legitimate NBA superstars. When they resume their trade negotiation with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA offseason, Ingram, Ball, and Kuzma are all expected to be part of the trade package that will be sent to acquire All-Star center Anthony Davis.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS.com (translated by Lakers Nation), Kobe Bryant talked about the Lakers’ plan to go after Anthony Davis next summer. Bryant admitted that Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma are talented players, but he said that the Lakers should consider trading them all if it means acquiring a player of Davis’ caliber.

“Kuzma, Lonzo, Ingram … Are all three better than Anthony Davis? No no! Ciao! Bye! Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world. Not from now, from history. What are we talking about? If you can sign Anthony Davis, you do it. If not, agree. We have three players who are very young and who work hard. They are intelligent and must be developed. But if you can sign Anthony Davis … yes!”

Kobe Bryant would be down to trade several of the Lakers' young players for Anthony Davis: https://t.co/xHUJ3Uq0cu pic.twitter.com/WNxkIwDI0U — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 20, 2019

Kobe Bryant definitely knows what Anthony Davis can bring to the Purple and Gold. The successful acquisition of Davis will tremendously improve the Lakers’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them an All-Star big man who has the ability to space the floor. This season, Davis is posting incredible numbers, averaging 26.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

If they succeed to acquire Anthony Davis before the 2019 NBA free agency officially starts, the Lakers will undeniably become a more appealing destination for incoming free agent superstars. Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2019. After dumping Luol Deng’s contract, the Lakers are set to have enough salary cap space to offer a max contract to the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, and Kemba Walker next July.

Having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and another superstar will make the Lakers a huge headache to any powerhouse teams in the league, even to the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. Surrounding their “Big Three” with quality players will legitimize the Lakers’ chance of winning an NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season.