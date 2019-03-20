R. Kelly Breaks His Social Media Silence By Posting Birthday Tribute For His Estranged Daughter

R. Kelly’s social media outlets have been quiet ever since the singer has become embroiled in several scandals, including his most recent legal battle with his ex-wife, Andrea “Drea” Kelly. This legal contest between R. Kelly and his ex-wife is reportedly based upon unpaid child support for their three children: Buku Abi, 21; Jay, 19; and Robert Jr., 17. On Buku Abi’s birthday, the embattled singer broke his silence on Instagram by posting a 28-second video of himself singing “Happy Birthday” to his estranged daughter.

“Happy birthday, baby. Daddy loves you. I love you, no matter what, I love you so much,” Kelly said while wrapping up the clip, blowing a kiss into the camera.

As Elle shared, Buku Abi — whose real name is Joann Kelly — spoke out against her father following the detailed Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. She said that she supports and prays for her father’s victims, and that she and her family were having a difficult time processing their emotions following the controversial series.

She further revealed that she and her siblings have not seen or heard from their father in years — and that their mother, Drea, has had zero contact with Kelly, either.

“My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be apart [sic] of anything negative he has done or continues to do in his life. Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt.”

Kelly tried to debunk the idea that he has not been in contact with his children during his lengthy interview with Gayle King for CBS‘ This Morning. Kelly said that Drea had been trying to keep his children away from him, and that she has “brainwashed” them into refusing to contact him. He claimed that he had been “fighting for his family,” and that his legal issues were preventing him from being the father that he wanted to be.

The R&B singer further alleged that, at the time, he only had $350,000 in the bank — and could not find work due to the fact that his ex-wife has been “destroying” his name. He further alleged that it has been difficult for him to make and sell music to support his children, largely due to Drea’s actions.

As The Inquisitr shared, a source close to the family claimed that Kelly has not made any attempt to contact his family since 2017, and furthermore, when the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer changed his cell phone number a few years back, he reportedly neglected to give his updated information to his ex-wife. This apparently made it difficult for her to contact him — especially in regards to the overdue child support payments.

Kelly spent three nights in jail following a judge’s order for him to remain behind bars until the child support had been paid in full. An anonymous donor stepped forward — just as someone had done a few months prior, when the singer was jailed on his pending sexual abuse charges — and paid the remaining balance of over $160,000. Kelly would then walk free.