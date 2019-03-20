Pete Davidson Is ‘Quickly Falling In Love’ With Kate Beckinsale, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

Ariana who? These days, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson only has one woman on his mind — Kate Beckinsale.

As fans know, Pete was left heartbroken after his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande came to an abrupt end. After just a few months of dating and getting engaged very quickly, the pint-sized pop star pulled their plug on the relationship and Davidson was absolutely heartbroken. At one point, Pete was so upset that he penned a scary post on Instagram, suggesting he was having suicidal thoughts.

But since his relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale has been heating up, Pete’s heart is slowly getting back to normal. A source close to the hot new couple told Hollywood Life that Pete and Kate have undeniable chemistry with each other. The comedian is now totally content in his new relationship and Kate has made him forget about the tough breakup with Grande.

Now, Pete is living his best life and “is quickly falling in love all over again and he loves it.” Another friend of Pete’s told the publication that being with Kate is the best thing for the 25-year-old. It also helps that all of Pete’s friends are totally on board with the relationship and they all love seeing how happy Beckinsale makes Davidson.

Live from Los Angeles it's Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale showing some PDA.

“In many ways, she is like an angel for him because he was very, very heartbroken over Ariana when they got together. But Kate has totally helped him heal his heart and find a happy place after his broken engagement.”

The same source shares that Pete “can hardly believe he’s actually dating Kate Beckinsale” and it blows his mind that she was the one who helped to mend his broken heart so quickly. Since their relationship started blossoming weeks ago, Davidson and Beckinsale have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions, and the couple is not afraid to pack on the PDA for the cameras.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the pair attended a Motley Crue show on the Sunset Strip at the Whiskey a Go Go on Monday and after the show, the two couldn’t keep their hands off one another. Following the concert, the two held hands as they walked back to an SUV that was waiting for them. After that, some photos showed the couple locking lips in the back of the car and it’s easy to see that their relationship is still going incredibly strong.

On a recent episode of SNL, Davidson also referred to Beckinsale as his girlfriend, which she reportedly loved. Fans can only guess if an engagement is somewhere in the couple’s near future.