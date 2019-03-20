Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Emotional Reading From ‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Ahead Of Prison Time

Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry did an emotional ready for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino prior to his 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion and it was held where else, but the iconic Jersey Shore house where his reality television star ascended.

The two were brought together by Sorrentino’s castmate and friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is a big fan of Henry’s work and felt that Mike “really needs this reading” in a clip from the upcoming episode.

“This particular month, it’s been very hard only because I had this situation—a legal battle in the news, which was very uncomfortable,” Sorrentino said in the clip. Henry remarked, “I think there’s going to be opportunities for leniency to be shown. And I really think that in the long run, I’m not worried about you.”

Henry also told Sorrentino that he didn’t think that his going to jail would end his world, rather it would just be a bump in the road he had to overcome. He was also confident that Sorrentino would be able to get through his months in prison with no issues.

“That makes me happy,” Sorrentino stated upon hearing the good news from the medium.

An older male also came through in the reality star’s reading, and it turned out to be Sorrentino’s grandfather Frank.

Henry noted that there was a cycle of behavior that was broken in his family during the reading and that Mike was the one to do it. Sorrentino was very proud that his grandfather had validated the work he had done thus far to better his life over the past two years, breaking the cycle of his addiction to drugs.

The Jersey Store star married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on November 1 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, per Us Weekly.

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison in October 2018. He was ordered to surrender to authorities to begin his sentence on January 15 according to People Magazine.

Once the reality star is out of jail this summer, he will then have two years of supervised release. People reported Sorrentino must also complete 500 hours of community service. He also had to pay restitution in the amount of $123,913 and a fine of $10,000.

Prior to officially turning himself in, Sorrentino posted a message to fans on social media accounts where he left his mailing address for “friends, family and fans” to write him letters.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only: Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝???? (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Sorrentino is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.