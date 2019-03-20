‘Bachelorette,’ Ashley Iaconetti Suggests Jared Haibon Has ‘Replaced’ Her On Instagram

Haibon may have other bedtime preferences

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Bachelor in Paradise relationship now comes with a “super romantic (and weepy)” commentary from Cosmopolitan. Despite a July 2018 engagement, Ashley’s March 20, 2019 Instagram update seems to suggest that her presence in the couple’s shared bed may be in jeopardy.

With a photo showing a topless Haibon snuggling up to the couple’s dog, Iaconetti’s Instagram caption reflects on the couple’s “years” together, but equally ponders whether she has been “replaced.” Snuggling amid pillows and bed sheets, Haibon appears fast asleep with the dog in his arms. A photo of the couple on a nearby nightstand is clearly visible.

Cosmopolitan has chronicled this 2015-commenced romance, quoting Iaconetti.

“I remember walking down the steps in Paradise and seeing him at the bar and it was the weirdest feeling. I was just so gravitated and drawn to him. It was truly love at first sight.”

The couple met on Bachelor in Paradise’s Season 2 back in 2015. Bachelor Nation has seen many a high-profile couple call it quits. In 2017, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi parted ways. In 2018, Sean Booth and Kaityln Bristowe did the same. While the franchise has seen veteran couples last for years, Bachelor Nation remains as much known for its successful matches as its failed ones.

While one fan called the photo “staged,” the response has mostly been positive. Clearly, Iaconetti’s suggestion that she has been “replaced” isn’t serious on a Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson level. Nonetheless, the caption remains poignant given that Iaconetti has, as Cosmopolitan states, “struggled” to see her beau dating other contestants on the franchise.

In 2016, Bachelor in Paradise saw Haibon date Caila Quinn. Ashley called the situation “the worst scenario” before describing Caila as “backstabbing.”

While Bachelor in Paradise saw Haibon date Caila Quinn, 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games saw Iaconetti date Kevin Wendt. Ashley admitted to kissing Haibon at an airport as she discussed whether or not this constituted cheating on her show. By the summer of 2018, the couple had announced their engagement. By the fall of that year, the couple’s parents had been introduced.

Ashley and Jared aren’t the only celebrity couple to welcome a four-legged friend into their home. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend have a dog. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have called it quits, but their unusual pet pig, Piggy Smalls did have a crib purchased for him. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are, likewise, dog lovers.

With no wedding date set, the next step for Ashley and Jared is yet to come. For the moment, the couple remains engaged. A third wheel with paws generally isn’t problematic, but we’ve seen stranger things.