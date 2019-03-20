Bella Thorne And Boyfriend Mod Sun Are ‘Together Almost Non Stop’ Following Her Split With Tana Mongeau

After two years of dating, actress Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, are going stronger than ever.

As fans of the famous pair know, the couple have had somewhat of a non-traditional relationship over the years. While Bella was dating Mod Sun, she was also seeing YouTuber Tana Mongeau. But now that Bella and Tana have called it quits, Hollywood Life shares that she and her man have been going strong. If anything, Bella’s breakup with Tana seems to have brought them even closer together.

“She still went through all the breakup feelings when she and Tana split, but it was all made a lot easier because of her relationship with Mod Sun,” a source dished. “If anything, this breakup with Tana has made them closer.”

The source goes on to share that Bella and Mod have basically been attached at the hip, and that they’ve really been keeping their romance alive — despite the fact that they’ve been dating for two years. The actress is still head over heels in love with the rapper, and things are going very well between the couple, especially following the split.

“They are together almost non stop. She loves him and they are very solid,” the source detailed.

Now that Mongeau is out of the picture, it is unclear if Sun Mod and Bella will remain exclusive — or if Tana will still dabble in the dating pool. However, it seems like no matter what she decides, Mod will be totally on board. The insider shares that he is usually one to let Bella take the reigns and make the decisions in their relationship.

“He is more than happy with Bella, but he also lets her be herself,” the insider reveals. “And if that means she wants to bring a new girlfriend into their lives then he will be supportive.”

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Bella may indeed be keeping her eyes peeled for a second significant other to bring into the mix. The 21-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself in a bikini top and jeans as she asked her Instagram fans to help her find a new lady in her life.

“Who wants to be my girlfriend,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

And judging by the traffic on said snapshot, it seems as though it won’t be long before Bella finds someone else. Bella has already earned 1 million likes in addition to 20,000-plus comments on the provocative post. Of course, many followers commented on the snapshot to suggest that they — or someone they know — would be the perfect fit for Bella.