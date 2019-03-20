Jennifer Lopez Opens Up For The First Time About Engagement To Alex Rodriguez

Nearly two weeks ago, Alex Rodriguez got down on one knee and surprised his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez with a massive 16-carat diamond engagement ring. He finally popped the question that fans around the world had been anxiously awaiting.

Aside from each of them sharing the news on social media with a breathtaking photo of the ring, followed up by a couple of adorable snaps of the milestone moment that took place during a vacation in the Bahamas, the lovebirds have remained fairly silent on the major step in their relationship — until now. Just days after the couple officially became engaged, they opened up for the first time to People in an interview published in the current week’s issue.

“We’re really happy,” JLo told the publication, before her new fiance chimed in.

“We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez said.

The iconic couple have been inseparable throughout their two-year relationship, one which has been filled with red carpet appearances, fitness challenges, and adorable social media posts. Jennifer was by Alex’s side as he commentated during the 2018 World Series, and ARod even plans to join his fiancee as she embarks on her upcoming “It’s My Party” tour in June, marking her 50th birthday.

“We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” Jennifer explained, something which the former Yankee said the pair was “very grateful” for.

Recently, the two announced that they were taking on their first fashion partnership together — as brand ambassadors for the Australian-based sunglasses brand Quay Australia. Alex and Jennifer not only star in a new ad campaign together, but were also the inspiration for two new unique collections for the brand. Quay x ARod and Quay x JLo are both available for purchase now.

“Everything we do, we do together,” the 49-year-old World of Dance judge said. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

But before getting back to business in New York, Alex and Jennifer were able to enjoy the bliss that comes with getting engaged.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple continued their vacation in the Bahamas after Alex popped the question. Soaking up some sun together on the beach, they looked completely in love. They chatted and indulged in a few snacks as JLo flashed her newest accessory to the world.