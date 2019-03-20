‘One Piece’ Chapter 937 Spoilers: Luffy Showing Massive Haki Improvement, Zoro Fights Orochi’s Assassin

One Piece Chapter 937 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be focusing on Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Strawhat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro, who are currently engaging in separate battles in the Land of Wano. Will Luffy and Zoro succeed to beat all their opponents?

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, the first page of One Piece Chapter 937 showed Emperor Big Mom and Strawhat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper. After learning that Emperor Big Mom lost all her memories, Chopper and his friends decided to treat her and gave her some food. As of now, Emperor Big Mom and Chopper are traveling and set to pass Udon where the Prisoner’s Mine is located.

In the ongoing One Piece Wano Arc, Luffy was forced to join a Sumo Inferno Tournament held by Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague at the Prisoner’s Mine. Luffy easily defeated a group of opponents using his Conqueror’s Haki, and in One Piece Chapter 937, the Strawhat Pirates captain will once again have a flashback of his training with Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh.

Whenever a flashback of his training with Rayleigh is shown, Luffy always has a huge power-up. This was proven by his previous fight against Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri, where he obtained a new Gear 4th form, Snakeman. In One Piece Chapter 937, Luffy is set to show a massive improvement in his Haki. Having a more powerful Haki will not only help Luffy win the Sumo Inferno Tournament, but it will also give him a better chance of beating Emperor Kaido in their next faceoff.

One Piece Chapter 937 also showed Zoro chasing the man who stole his swords. The samurai that currently possessed his sword told Zoro that it is a black blade. Hearing those words (black blade) seemed to remind Zoro of something. Zoro could have remembered the first time he saw a black blade, or perhaps his training with Warlord Dracule Mihawk, when he told him that any sword can become a black blade when coated with Haki.

While engaging in a fight with the sword thief, Zoro heard a familiar voice. It’s Toko, who is with a geisha and being chased by an assassin sent by Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. Zoro is left with no choice but to help Toko. Against man slayer Kamazo, Zoro used an incredible sword technique called “Rengoku Oni-giri.”