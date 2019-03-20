Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Reportedly Have Not ‘Fully Grasped’ The Possibility Of Prison Time Per ‘Us’

Could Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman be in a little bit of denial over the consequences of their highly-publicized scandal? It certainly seems so!

As fans know, the two women have been under fire over the past few weeks after it was discovered that they both paid big bucks to get their children into prestigious Universities. While Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying upwards of $500,000 to get their daughters — Bella and Olivia Jade — into USC by posing as recruits for the Crew team, Huffman is accused of shelling out $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter’s SAT answers so she could obtain a higher test score.

Now, the ladies are waiting to see what will happen next but according to Us Weekly, the two women are in just a little bit of denial over how serious their punishment could be. A source close to the two actresses shares that neither Felicity nor Lori have “fully grasped” what their future may look like.

“Neither actress knew this would become so serious. They haven’t fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time.”

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that prosecutors have reportedly been reaching out to many of the suspects to see if they will spill more details on their crimes. It’s unclear if Huffman and Loughlin are among this group of suspects but it’s being reported that whoever talks first will have a better chance at striking a plea deal and avoiding jail time.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman hire legal powerhouses in college admissions scandal https://t.co/Q2mIBIQdOd pic.twitter.com/9Dfd2ampje — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) March 19, 2019

The feds are reportedly looking to build up a strong case against many of the suspects and the more information that the other suspects give, the better are their chances of avoiding harsher punishments. Since the scandal broke a few weeks ago, Loughlin and Huffman have been getting plenty of punishment already.

Both ladies deleted their Instagram accounts after their comments were flooded with people who were angry over what they did. Loughlin has also been dropped from the Hallmark channel, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The actress has starred in a number of films as well as the popular Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, which is currently in its sixth season.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” a Crown Media spokesperson told the press. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Neither Loughlin or Huffman have spoken publicly following the scandal.