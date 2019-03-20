Peta Murgatroyd Says She Would Love To Return To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ This Fall

Peta Murgatroyd misses her 'DWTS' family.

Peta Murgatroyd hasn’t been on Dancing with the Stars since 2017, but she is ready to return whenever they say the word. However, it’s not like this girl has been sitting around at home waiting for ABC to give her the nod. She has been keeping herself quite busy this past year. Not only has she been busy chasing after her 2-year-old son, Shai, she has also gotten her feet wet in the acting biz. But now it may be time for her to get back to her old stomping ground.

Dancing with the Stars took a break this spring, but they will be back in full swing this fall. Fans will be ready this summer as the pro dancers, celebrities, and judges will be officially announced the closer it gets to the fall premiere. Peta Murgatroyd said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is ready to get that invitation to return to the show.

She began the interview talking about her future sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, trying on wedding dresses. She is marrying Valentin Chmerkovskiy very soon. The chat then turned to her own professional and personal life. She is, of course, loving her life with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy and their son. She has also made her acting debut in the new movie Hope, Faith, & Love that premiered in movie theaters on March 15.

Peta’s new movie combined her love of dancing with her newfound acting skills. She plays the role of a dance instructor who is in danger of losing her studio. She ends up partnering with a widower for a dance competition in hopes to win enough money to save her studio.

Getting this role in the movie was the perfect transition for her coming off of Dancing with the Stars, according to Peta. She also said that a whole new world has opened up for her after her acting debut, but now she is ready to get her serious dancing shoes on.

Murgatroyd helped her soon-to-be sister-in-law say yes to the dress! https://t.co/icagbMjmVn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 18, 2019

Peta and Maks rejoined Dancing with the Stars on Season 25 to compete against each other for the coveted mirror ball trophy. However, they have been absent since then. The 32-year-old dancer had previously noted that they were okay with that as the timing wasn’t right for them to return. But now it looks like she is missing her DWTS family.

“I would love to be back. I miss everybody and, you know, although it is hard work… it is the toughest job of all time, but I don’t know what it’s gonna take to get me back.”

So happy for my DWTS friend, @PetaMurgatroyd – she’s starring in the inspirational rom-com “Faith, Hope & Love” that opens in select cities beginning 3/15! ❤️ Can’t wait to check it out with Matt and my family. Find a theater and tickets here ???????? https://t.co/vQAkfjqGAn pic.twitter.com/T41mvfd4Rx — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) March 13, 2019

Peta said that if ABC wants her back on the ballroom floor this upcoming season, then she would gladly oblige. However, it looks like her hubby isn’t as enthusiastic as she is about returning to Dancing with the Stars. She revealed that Maks probably won’t ever return as a pro dancer, but would possibly consider coming back as a judge.

Fans will just have to wait to see if Peta Murgatroyd will be announced as a pro dancer this coming fall on Dancing with the Stars. In the meantime, you can watch her dance on the big screen as Faith, Hope, & Love is in theaters now.