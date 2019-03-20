Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have One Special Reason Why They Won’t Be Getting Married Anytime Soon

Fans of power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been anxiously awaiting any news that the duo might get hitched soon, but as a source shared with Us Weekly, Stefani and Shelton have a special reason why they’re putting their nuptials on hold for now.

As the insider shared, Stefani has started the formal process of having her marriage to her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, annulled by the Catholic Church. The “Don’t Speak” singer wants to make sure that the annulment is fulfilled so that she and her country crooner boyfriend can have a proper religious service of their own, and have their marriage recognized by the organization.

“Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this,” the source revealed.

Additionally, the couple has yet to sort out what kind of living arrangements they will have once they say “I do.” Shelton bounces back and forth from his home base in Oklahoma, while frequently visiting Los Angeles for work and to spend time with Stefani, who lives in California full-time with her children.

Back in December, Stefani sat down with Natalie Morales for a segment on The Today Show and opened up about her relationship with Shelton, as well as their plans for the future. She called Shelton her “best friend,” and gushed about how thankful she has been to have The Voice coach in her life to help her get through some of the hard times.

“I think that everybody … when there’s trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day, like, going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just get through life, I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

When asked if Stefani thought that Shelton was her “forever,” she smiled widely while exclaiming, “I do!”

On Shelton’s end, he’s cited Stefani, whom he has been dating since 2015, as a helpful resource in his divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert, as the duo both had high-profile breakups in common and that has helped them strengthen their bond.

As Us Weekly further shared, Shelton called their meeting a “miracle,” and swooned over being able to meet someone as wonderful as Stefani, who happened to be going through the same thing as him at the same time. He revealed that he had hit rock bottom following his divorce and that the duo might have thought their relationship had started out as a “rebound thing,” but it has blossomed into something beautiful.

Fans of Stefani and Shelton will be keeping an ear out for wedding bells in the couple’s future, and will be looking forward to the announcement that the adorable duo will officially be ready to walk down the aisle together.