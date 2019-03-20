Elizabeth Hurley Teases Skimpy Bikini In Sheer ‘Flame’ Tunic On Instagram

The gorgeous actress and model flaunted her bikini body in a see-through beach tunic from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

Elizabeth Hurley looks fabulous and she’s not afraid to show it. The 53-year-old stunner flaunted her ageless figure in a sultry Instagram photo on Tuesday, and her social media followers went crazy over the sexy snap.

Last night, The Royals actress took to her Instagram page to show off her bikini body in a very alluring snapshot. In the photo, she modeled one of the latest creations from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, a fiery tunic design in a spectacular blood-orange color, called the “Flame Tunic.”

The Bedazzled star looked spellbinding in the gorgeous piece, which beautifully complimented her honey-colored tresses and deep, blue eyes. To make matters even more enticing, Elizabeth flashed a glimpse of her barely-there red bikini through the sheer tunic, giving a generous view of her perky assets.

The gorgeous actress showed quite a bit of skin, showcasing her slender shoulders in the boat collar number. The see-through beach tunic also put her toned legs on display, revealing her curvy thighs.

To showcase the stunning design, Elizabeth struck a sultry pose, swaying her hip as she grazed her thigh with her fingers. The EdTV actress tilted her head to the side and parted her luscious lips in a seductive way.

The blood-orange tunic was cinched at the waist with a same-color cord adorned with tassels, which highlighted her svelte waistline. The sexy number showed off quite a bit of cleavage, teasing Elizabeth’s incredible figure through the sheer fabric.

For her latest Instagram photo, the stunning actress let her long mane cascade down her shoulders in loose, flowy waves. Ever the glam queen, Elizabeth completed her beach look with a pair of teardrop earrings and a gold bracelet. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel accentuated her naturally pretty features with thick black eyeliner and a glossy pink lipstick.

Needless to say, Elizabeth’s latest photo turned up the heat on Instagram, garnering a little shy of 48,000 likes and more than 860 comments from her adoring fans. Her Instagram followers reached out to compliment the actress on her age-defying physique, writing to tell her she looked “absolutely gorgeous” and “stunningly beautiful.”

“Absolute fire,” chimed in one of her fans. “Words fail me,” wrote one Instagram user, while another person echoed the sentiment in a message that read, “Words will never do you justice.”

The actress also received a fair share of explicit comments, which were too NSFW to be shown here. However, most of the comments that she got from her fans were sweet messages of admiration which piled on the praises for her jaw-dropping beauty.

“Elizabeth Hurley putting 20yr [sic] women to shame,” wrote one person, ending their message with a string of love eyes and fire emojis.

“You can’t be from this planet. Tell us the truth… Are you an angel?” commented another one of her Instagram followers.