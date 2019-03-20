Sophie Turner Impressively Chugs Wine On The Jumbotron During Date Night With Joe Jonas At Hockey Game

Sophie Turner definitely knows how to have a good time.

The Game of Thrones star and her fiance Joe Jonas enjoyed a date night on Tuesday, March 19, at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 23-year-old actress found herself featured on the massive Jumbotron, and certainly did not disappoint the crowd during her time in the spotlight.

Bundled up in her light grey winter coat, Sophie busted out the classic dab dance move for the audience before chugging her entire glass of red wine, emptying it in just a matter of seconds. The star then gave the camera a triumphant look before lifting up her arm to give a few fist pumps as the stadium filled with cheers for the X-Men actress, who were clearly impressed by her impromptu “performance.”

Sophie took to her Instagram last night to share a clip of the moment to her Instagram account for fans that were not in attendance of the game, and they were just as impressed as the crowd at the venue. After just 13 hours of going live, the video had been viewed more than 5 million times and racked up 1.4 million likes. Thousands took to the comments section as well to compliment the actress on her legendary Jumbotron moment.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” wrote rapper Drake, while Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler called her a “legend.”

The video was also shared to the popular website Barstool Sports, where Sansa Stark earned some praise from her fiance and soon-to-be brother-in-law.

“Oh my god,” Nick Jonas commented on the post, while Sophie’s future hubby simply used the sunglasses emoji to express his admiration for his girl.

Joe and Sophie’s legendary date night comes after the Jonas Brother spilled some of the details of the couple’s upcoming wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe revealed that the pair would become husband and wife during a ceremony over the summer.

“It’s looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

And while the couple appears to be nothing short of perfect, Sophie did recently share that there were some harsh feelings from Joe after she revealed the end of her hit show Game of Thrones, which has been expertly kept under wraps.

“He’s so mad at me — he loves the show!” she told Glamour UK earlier this month, though she quickly reasoned why she did it.

“Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I’ll burst,” she said.