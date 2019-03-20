Travis Scott Instagram ‘Flirts’ With Kylie Jenner After Slamming Cheating Rumors

She's been calling him "hubby" for a while

Cheating seems to be the Kardashian headline of 2019. Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods began dominating headlines in February 2019. This messy love triangle has since escalated to become the most talked-about story of the year.

Joining them with less evidence (but just as much buzz) are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner may see her boyfriend’s name alongside “cheating” headlines, but the Astroworld rapper is riding the denial train, as Cosmopolitan reports.

On March 19, 2019, Kylie Jenner updated her 129 million Instagram followers with a sultry shot. Kylie’s near-sheer dress exposes her pastel-green bra and panties. While the dress itself covers more flesh than Jenner’s March 18 bikini shot, the picture definitely set pulses raising. One male, in particular, seemed smitten with the post. It was, of course, none other than Travis Scott himself. The rapper took less than four minutes to comment on Kylie’s post with a heart-eye emoji. People covered the social media response.

“And with just one heart eye emoji, he shut down the rumors. #CommentsByCelebs”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported Scott “denying” cheating allegations after a canceled Astroworld appearance had fans assuming the rapper was taking time out to comfort Kylie amid the rumors. Travis’ take was that the cancellation was due to illness.

Unlike Khloe and Tristan, where “cheating” isn’t even disputed as a term, Jenner and Scott maintain that speculation over the rapper’s alleged infidelity is completely false. It’s also the second time around, as Kylie first slammed cheating rumors following a “prank” video in 2018.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family”

As MSN reports, the “fake photo” of Travis with another woman was enough to enrage a then 20-year-old Kylie. With 2018’s rumors behind them, this couple now seems plagued by a piggy-back effect following Khloe Kardashian’s troubles. While Khloe is 34 and significantly older than Thompson, aged 28, the age gap is reversed for Kylie and Scott. At 26, Scott is five years older than his billionaire girlfriend. Together, they are parents to Stormi Webster who recently celebrated her first birthday.

The emoji response from Scott isn’t the biggest gesture we’ve seen the rapper make towards his lady. Filling Kylie’s home with flower-adorned arcs made for a very expensive-looking Valentine’s Day, although it’s the “Baby #2?” Instagram caption from Kylie in February 2019 that got everyone talking.

Kylie denies that she is expecting her second child. Travis denies that he has cheated. With so many fans unsure though, this brief Instagram “flirt” seems to be placating the waters amid the family’s storm.