Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Blue Bodysuit On Instagram

Josephine Skriver is back to flaunting her incredible figure at the beach and has a steamy new Instagram snap to show it off as well.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s most recent social media upload shared on Wednesday, March 20, captured the stunner striking a pose on the white sand, with the beautiful blue sky and clear ocean water providing a breathtaking background for the sizzling shot. Standing next to a large palm tree to shade her from the sun’s golden rays, Josephine sizzled in a sheer royal blue bodysuit that left little to the imagination and could easily double as a sexy lingerie-inspired one-piece swimsuit.

The 25-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in her skimpy ensemble that was adorned with lace trim along its plunging neckline, flashing an ample amount of cleavage to any of her 5.8 million Instagram followers that stopped their scrolling to take a look at the model’s latest sexy snap. Meanwhile, the garment’s high-cut leg highlighted Josephine’s curvaceous booty and trim waist, and overall, did nothing but favors for the Danish beauty’s flawless figure.

Josephine gave her look a little bit of sparkle with a delicate gold necklace and a set of dainty rings around her fingers, while also wrapping a white bracelet with a bright pink charm around her wrist. The green-eyed bombshell kept her light brown hair out of her face for the gorgeous photos by styling it in a high ponytail. She rocked a glamorous makeup look for her beach day photo shoot, consisting of a thick coating of mascara on her lashes and a burnt red lip color.

Fans of the catwalk queen went wild for the latest jaw-dropping addition to her Instagram feed, which at the time of this writing has racked up nearly 150,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds showed their love in the comments section of the post as well, many leaving sweet compliments for Josephine and her risque look.

“How is she so stunning,” one follower questioned, before adding that she was “obsessed” with the model.

“Just perfect,” said another, while a third wrote that Josephine was an “absolute beauty.”

The snap follows up a series of Instagram posts detailing the model’s eventful St. Patrick’s Day weekend, when she jetted off to Dublin, Ireland, with her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes to celebrate. The ladies were definitely dressed to impress for the holiday, sporting as much green as they possibly could, and even wearing bright green wigs for the celebration.