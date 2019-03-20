Jenna Jameson Flaunts 80-Pound Weight Loss & Shares Tips For Starting The Keto Diet

Jenna's showing off her new body and sharing her tips for weight loss.

Jenna Jameson is proudly showing off her 80-pound weight loss once again on social media and giving out her big tips for starting the Keto diet, which she credits for helping her to drop the incredible amount of weight since giving birth to her daughter in 2017. Per People, the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star flaunted her toned middle in a new mirror selfie as she shared the best way to start out on the weight loss plan.

In the caption of the snap posted on March 19, which showed Jameson sporting a gray tank top that she pulled up to show off her middle and a pair of yellow bottoms, she revealed to her more than 400,000 followers how she first got started on her journey.

“I began by reorganizing my refrigerator and pantry. I threw away everything that was processed and packaged,” Jenna told her fans on the social media site this week, adding that she then started looking at every single ingredient that went into the food she was eating.

“[I] focused on buying lots of beautiful produce, grass fed meats, and wild fish,” she then shared of how her diet changed in order to get her body back in shape, adding that she’s learned “the shorter the ingredient list the better when it comes to food!”

Jameson continued by adding that she now drinks mainly water and tries to avoid eating out when she can, instead opting to eat at home and prepare her own meals so she can be in control of what she’s putting in her body.

“I avoid any big companies that label their foods KETO, they are usually scamming you. Stick to whole foods from Mother Earth,” she then continued, also telling her followers that one of the biggest factors in her seriously impressive weight loss was actually all the support she got from her friends and family.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Jenna’s been very candid about her weight-loss journey over the past few months, previously confirming that after starting up on the Keto diet following the birth of her daughter Batel in April 2017 that she managed to drop a whopping 80 pounds through hard work and dedication.

She’s posted various photos of her weight loss on Instagram over the past few months, including several incredible before and after shots that showed off her body both prior to and after she adopted her healthy new lifestyle through Keto.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, one of Jenna’s most recent photos showed her proudly flaunting her new body in a black bikini as she headed out on vacation with her daughter and her partner Lior Bitton.

Jameson also shared some of her big tips for staying on the diet and not piling the pounds back on while on vacation.