Trump Labels George Conway ‘Husband From Hell’ For Adviser Kellyanne Conway

The ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and the spouse of one of his advisers continued early Wednesday with a tweet calling George Conway the “husband from hell” to wife Kellyanne Conway. According to Politico, Trump also appeared to allege that part of the reason the husband of one of his most trusted senior advisers and former campaign manager didn’t get a job working for the administration is due to Kellyanne’s machinations.

According to the tweet posted in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Trump believes that Conway’s rancor toward him stems from envy at his wife’s lofty position in the White House, and the fact that George was cut out of a position he coveted working for the Department of Justice.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump wrote.

“I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

For his part, Conway has repeatedly asserted that he was the one who ultimately turned down the job leading the civil rights division at the DOJ and not the other way around. Indeed, the timeline of events points to a story that is supportive of Conway’s claims. According to an interview Conway did with The Washington Post on Tuesday, shortly after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey and Robert Mueller III was appointed special counsel, Conway withdrew his candidacy for the position out of fear that he could get caught in the crossfire.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“I’m thinking to myself, this guy is going to be at war with the Justice Department for the next two years. I’m not doing this,” Conway said. He added that Trump later told him he was “smart” for bailing on the job under then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Whatever rapport there once was between the president and Conway, who has long been a well-known figure among the GOP elite, appears to have faded as Trump has resorted to name-calling in response to Conway’s recent series of comments questioning Trump’s mental health.

In one of his latest ripostes to the president, Conway offered an armchair diagnosis of the president’s mental condition.

“You seem determined to prove my point. Good for you! #NarcissisticPersonalityDisorder.”

Conway also said on Tuesday that his frequent tweeting about his frustrations with his wife’s boss actually are beneficial to the marriage, as the venting publicly is good because that way “I don’t end up screaming at [Kellyanne] about it.”