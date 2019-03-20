Here’s What Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Wife Thinks About His & Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement

A-Rod's former wife Cythia Scurtis is responding to her ex proposing to JLo.

Alex Rodriguez’s former wife – and mother to his two children – Cynthia Scurtis is speaking out about his engagement to Jennifer Lopez after he popped the question earlier this month. Cynthia opened up about Alex getting down on one knee for his girlfriend of more than two years, recently revealing to Radar Online how she really feels about the baseball star getting married again.

The outlet caught up with Scurtis to ask what she thinks about Rodriguez popping the question, where she made her opinion about the engagement pretty clear.

“I’m happy for them,” she told the site of Jennifer and her former husband while out and about with Camilla, her 2-year-old daughter with fiancé Angel Oscar, but wasn’t too much more forthcoming when it came to speaking any more about the loved-up couple.

Rodriguez’s ex then added, “Other than that I have no comment.”

Alex and Cynthia were married for six years between 2002 and 2008. They share two children together, 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

However, things haven’t all been smooth sailing for the former couple since they split more than a decade ago and the athlete began dating Lopez in 2017.

As TMZ reported last year, the twosome got into a public war of words over how much the former baseball star should pay her in spousal support.

The site claimed that JLo’s new fiancé pays his former wife $115,000 a month and that he encouraged her to stop working in order to be there more for their children. He then wanted that figure to be reduced, seeing as he’s now retired from the sport and his income isn’t the same as it used to be.

Alex also claimed at the time that Cynthia didn’t need to be paid such a high amount and allegedly “has millions in the bank.”

Scurtis then hit back in a statement via her attorney, denying the claims from her ex.

“I find it terribly disheartening, shocking and disappointing that Alex has resorted to reporting falsehoods. Why he seeks sympathy from the press and public baffles me,” she said.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Scurtis has also allegedly made it clear that she’s not the biggest fan of Lopez in the past.

New York Daily News claimed back in July that she supposedly made “disparaging remarks” about the “Dinero” singer, according to court documents.

But it seems like Jennifer and her man aren’t too worried about all the drama.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, A-Rod and JLo couldn’t be more loved-up right now after Alex proposed during a vacation in the Bahamas on March 9.

Both Jennifer and her new fiancé shared photos of the proposal on social media, while Alex later took to Instagram Stories to show off the romantic scene he created for his wife-to-be in their bedroom after getting down on one knee.