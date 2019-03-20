Jim Carrey Chastises ‘Cheater’ Lori Loughlin With Latest Artwork

Actor and artist Jim Carrey weighed in on the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman with a painting he shared to Twitter on Monday. In the caption attached to his artwork, Carrey claimed that all “cheaters” eventually receive failing grades. The painting appeared to be a portrait of Loughlin with a large red F circled at the top corner, indicating a failed grade.

Loughlin was among dozens of people accused of spending substantial sums to alter their children’s high school records so they could attend elite universities, CBS News reported. Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin reportedly had her daughter pose on a rowing machine for a photograph that was later used on her college admission, one which falsely claimed she was on a crew team, according to CNBC.

Just days after news of the scandal broke, the Hallmark Channel reportedly fired Loughlin from her part in the series When Calls the Heart — a role she had held since the show began in 2014. TMZ also reported that Netflix will drop Loughlin from its Fuller House series. In addition, USC blocked the students involved in the scandal from registering for any classes and from receiving transcripts, according to CNBC.

Carrey’s tweet seemed to echo the negative repercussions Loughlin is currently experiencing, suggesting that it is not only the people involved in the scandal who get an “F,” but all individuals who cheat in life.

It's not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade. pic.twitter.com/gF4CrYOYHZ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 18, 2019

Carrey, who has spent the last several years focusing on his painting, often uses his art to tackle political issues and convey his ideas. Images of his paintings, which are sometimes posted to Twitter on a daily basis, often criticize President Donald Trump, his staff members, and members of the Republican Party.

While most of his artwork is directed at politicians and political matters, the painting of Loughlin suggested that no one is off limits when it comes to Carrey’s editorial art.

At the Vulture Festival last November, per Vulture, the Dumb and Dumber actor recalled how his management team was skeptical about him posting politically charged artwork online to his 18 million Twitter followers, suggesting he could lose a few fans by doing so.

“Don’t mess this up. You have good will in the world, people love you. If you start talking about politics or whatever issues you’re going to lose half your audience. And I say, lose them!”

In addition to not worrying about losing his fan base, Carrey’s post about the alleged cheaters in the college admissions scandal also seems to indicate that he is not bothered by the prospect of offending anyone living in Hollywood, either.