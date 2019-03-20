Ashley Graham Flaunts Curves In Sexy Lace Lingerie For New Campaign

Ashley Graham just turned up the heat on her Instagram page with a sexy new photo from her latest lingerie campaign.

The model recently teamed up with plus-size clothing brand Addition Elle to create a lingerie line that is reflective of the market and inclusive to all sizes, and the results of the accompanying photo shoot are beyond gorgeous. The 31-year-old, who’s always been an advocate for body confidence and positivity, shared a new snap on social media, which shows her striking a sultry pose as she tossed her hair backward, all while donning a black lingerie set with beautiful lace details.

Ashley told her 8.2 million Instagram followers that the lingerie was “loud and proud” just like her, and even offered her fans a discount code. And in yet more pictures from the campaign, she is seen showing off her killer curves while rocking several pieces from the Spring fashion and Essentials range, which include both underwear and sleepwear items, as reported by the Daily Mail. She also shared a snap of herself wearing a stunning cream set with subtle lace details and some pretty floral embroidery, revealing in the caption that she was motivated to create this line due to a “void in the market.”

“I wasn’t able to find sexy, supportive lingerie so I wanted to make it, for myself and for all of you.”

She also dons some sexy sleepwear looks, such as silk negligees and kimonos, throughout the campaign shoot. The America’s Next Top Model judge’s latest collaboration with the popular Canadian retailer is available to shop now.

“Addition Elle is thrilled to continue this collaboration with Ashley,” said the president of Addition Elle, Jonathon Fitzgerald. “Her body confidence message and international recognition are the perfect fit with Addition Elle’s messaging of inclusion and confidence.”

Ashley is one of the most famous curvy models in the fashion industry and even became the first plus-size woman to be on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She often speaks up about her job to empower fellow models and other women around the world to pursue their dreams despite what the industry says is the standard model size.

“You have to continue to talk about it. I have always believed that skin color is not a trend, age is not a trend, and my size is not a trend. And that’s why I believe that right now, this can’t be a trend – if our voices are heard loud and clear, it won’t be,” she said during a CVS panel titled “The Changing Face of Beauty.”