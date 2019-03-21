‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Possible Thomas, Hope, & Liam Love Triangle Emerges

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that a possible new love triangle may be on the horizon. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) revealed some stunning information which could indicate that he is a bachelor on the loose, as detailed by The Inquisitr. Although Thomas is in mourning that his son lost his mother, he and Caroline were no longer seeing each other at the time of her death. Simply put, Caroline was not the love of his life and Thomas has every reason to be looking for a maternal figure for his son.

Thomas Is Decidedly Single

Jaws dropped when the news that Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) made its way to Los Angeles. But Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) was astonished when Thomas told her and Ridge that he and Caroline had split while they were in New York.

After Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) returned to Los Angeles, she reported that she and Thomas had broken up. According to the redhead, Thomas and Caroline had decided to give their relationship another shot. After all, they share a son. But now it seems as if they just could not make it work However, Thomas said that they were great co-parents and that Douglas at least got to experience family life for a little while.

How cute are Thomas and Douglas? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JTblm3gHi6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 20, 2019

Two Reasons Hope Logan May Hook Up With Thomas Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that Thomas and Hope will find comfort in each other as they draw closer. Recently, the two even briefly addressed their history. B&B viewers will remember that Thomas once proposed to Hope and that she turned him down. Many believe that Thomas has always had a particularly soft spot for Hope.

Now that Hope and Douglas are spending a lot of time together, Thomas has already noted how much she cares about his son. He feels grateful that Hope is going out of her way to be there for Douglas.

Another clue that Hope and Thomas will be thrust together is the fact that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) has just left his position as head designer of Hope For The Future. Hope needs a new designer. Since Sally has also left Forrester Creations, Thomas is an experienced designer who has already proved his worth. It seems clear that he will be given the job and that they are bound to spend a lot of time together.

The BB writers have made it clear that Thomas did not have a romantic tie to Caroline and won’t need time to mourn her. He and Hope could have a whirlwind romance that takes them both by surprise.

Thomas is affected when Hope goes out of her way to connect with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/qgxE0JcZ4J #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RkXeB7ZgKD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 18, 2019

Bill Warned Liam On The Bold and the Beautiful

As far as Liam is concerned, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) did warn his son that it seems as if his wife has checked out of his marriage. When Liam confided in Bill that Hope wanted him to reunite with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Bill advised him that it seems as if Hope no longer wants to be married to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that another love triangle is on its way. Will Hope and Liam survive the advent of Thomas Forrester?

Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.