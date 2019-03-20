Carrie Underwood Shares Photos Of The Newest Member Of The Family 2 Months After Baby

Carrie and Mike are showing off their new addition, Bojangles.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher may only have welcomed their second child into the world two months ago, but they’re already bringing another new member into the family. The twosome both took to social media this week to introduce fans to the newest member of the Fisher clan, sharing photos after adopting a horse named Bojangles.

Carrie posted the first snaps of the animal to her Instagram account on March 19. She told her 8.4 million followers that she and Mike were now proud parents to the black and white horse.

The star’s upload showed her husband hanging out in a field with the new addition with a black cowboy hat on his head as she jokingly referred to her man – who’s actually born and raised in Canada – as her “cowboy” while also joking that she was “working on” perfecting his southern accent.

Fisher also took to his own Instagram account to introduce the world to Bojangles, revealing to his close to half a million followers on the social media site that he’s always wanted a horse.

The snap snowed the retired hockey player with a huge smile on his face as he stood out in the field with the new addition to the clan, this time ditching the cowboy hat and instead rocking a baseball cap on his head.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses. Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home!” Underwood’s husband shared in the caption, also revealing that Bojangles isn’t the only new member of the family.

“He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days,” Mike added, suggesting the family will be getting another horse in the coming days.

The new addition comes mere weeks after People confirmed that Underwood and Fisher had become parents for the second time.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this year, the couple welcomed son Jacob Bryan Fisher into the world on January 21. Both shared sweet snaps of the newborn to social media, while the former Nashville Predators Captain posted a heartfelt message about his son after he and Carrie tragically suffered three miscarriages before getting pregnant with Jacob.

“We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect!” Mike told his followers at the time, referring to his and Carrie’s now 5-year-old son Isaiah.

Underwood’s husband then added the hashtags #grateful and #miraclebaby to the post.

More recently, The Inquisitr reported that the “Cry Pretty” singer opened up about how she’s been doing since becoming a mom of two with a candid Instagram post.

Carrie spoke openly with her followers about her struggle to bounce back and get her body back in shape since giving birth as she prepares to head out on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour in early May.