Paris Jackson’s 911 Call Revealed Following Alleged Suicide Attempt

A new audio recording revealed that emergency responders were called to Paris Jackson’s Hollywood home on Saturday to deal with a “psychiatric problem.” The 911 call showed Los Angeles City Fire and EMS dispatch and responders discussing the incident at her California address, which at one point was even upgraded to emergency level.

Firstly, an emergency team say they’ve arrived at the 20-year-old’s home, with one of the speakers on the call identifying a “possible VIP” on the scene. Paris has been at the center of multiple reports since the weekend claiming that she attempted to take her own life following the controversy generated by the recent HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which revives the claims that her father, Michael Jackson, was a child predator.

According to the Daily Mail, when one of the responders belonging to the Los Angeles Fire Department command unit covering the Hollywood area asks if there was a need to “notify Battalion 5,” the other person on the line eventually replies “negative.”

“At about 7.28am officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempted suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” a spokesperson for the department told the Daily Mail.

The Blast also reported that Paris slashed her wrist and lost a significant amount of blood on Saturday. Still, she was spotted with her boyfriend, her cousin Tito Joe “TJ” Jackson and his wife Frances Casey in Encino, California, on Monday. The group was spotted hanging out and sharing warm embraces before parting ways. TJ was Paris’s legal co-guardian before she turned 18, and is still the current guardian of her brother Blanket, who’s 17. He is the youngest son of the King of Pop’s brother Tito Jackson.

After reports stated Paris Jackson was hospitalized for a suicide attempt, she has one thing to say: "F–k you I'm chillen like Bob Dylan." https://t.co/0gtzsQ7WxN — E! News (@enews) March 16, 2019

And despite all the rumors and reports, Paris still appeared to deny that she attempted suicide with a social media post, and she was spotted grabbing some KFC with her musician boyfriend just hours after the emergency team was sent to her house. After leaving the hospital, she was photographed wearing a “Puppies, Wine And I’m Fine” branded jacket – except she covered the word “wine” with duct tape on purpose.

this past week it’s been nonstop bullshit i’m so sick of it — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 19, 2019

Paris has previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol addiction, and she even checked herself into rehab last December. Last Thursday, she was photographed in a tense altercation with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in New Orleans during an alleged “two-day bender.” It’s been a rough few weeks for the millionaire heiress, who’s had to deal with the accusations against her famous father for years. And with the release of Leaving Neverland, she’s now having to face renewed claims that her father was a prolific child molester for years and the public scrutiny that comes with it.