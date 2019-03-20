Wendy Williams Thinks Kylie Jenner Is On The Glastonbury Bill And Not Kylie Minogue

Wendy Williams was doing what she does best on her talk show, spilling the hot topics. However, she seemed to think Kylie Jenner was making an appearance at Glastonbury Festival this year instead of Australian pop star, Kylie Minogue. The video of her discussing this has been uploaded to her Twitter account.

Initially, Williams was discussing how Janet Jackson, who is also performing, had moved her name first on the lineup poster. Wendy defended Jackson by saying it was a great idea for Janet to put herself first so her fans could know that she was attending and performing at the iconic festival.

What confused and threw some people off was not what Wendy was saying about Janet, who was her main focus on the topic, but the fact that Williams thought reality star Kylie Jenner was on the bill. Despite the poster only displaying “Kylie” with no surname, it’s somewhat an easy mistake if you’re unfamiliar with what Glastonbury is. However, Minogue was announced for the festival months ago before most of the other acts were. Not only that, Wendy said the festival would take place in London and even called the festival “Glastonberg.”

She expressed that some of her staff will be attending the festival in June which in fact takes place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Joining Janet and Kylie on the weekend will include Miley Cyrus, George Ezra, The Killers, Janelle Monae, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and a whole lot more.

Besides playing Glastonbury, Janet Jackson recently announced her first Las Vegas residency. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10 in an explosive stage show at the Park MGM. Tickets are on sale now.

Jackson’s last performance in the U.K. was in 2011 during her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour, where she played a stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. She was due to return in 2016 on her “Unbreakable” tour but the dates got canceled. The festival appearance will be her first U.K. set in eight years.

On the other hand, Kylie Minogue went on a U.K. tour last year to support her No. 1 album, Golden. The show also went across the rest of Europe and Australia. She played three nights at London’s iconic O2 Arena in September. The album which was her 14th studio album release and her sixth album to top the U.K. charts. The album has also been certified gold there.