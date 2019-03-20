Cindy McCain Receives Hate-Filled Twitter Message, Shares Same Day Donald Trump Attacks Late Husband

Cindy McCain, the wife of late Arizona Senator John McCain, posted a hate-filled, vile, direct Twitter message she received after yet another slam by Donald Trump against her late husband during a press gathering at The White House. At the time, Trump was hosting a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

McCain posted the rant from a woman who said the 64-year-old mother of four was a “c**t” and said the late senator was a “warmongering s**t” and “I’m glad he’s dead.” She also attacked The View panelist Meghan McCain, Cindy and John McCain’s daughter, calling the political correspondent “Mrs. Piggy” and said she “hopes she chokes to death on the next burger she stuffs down her fat neck.”

Cindy McCain added her own words to the direct message she received on Twitter, explaining in a matter-of-fact manner: “I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note [so] her family and friends could see.”

Mrs. McCain posted the Twitter message the same day as Trump once again ranted against her late husband, who died of brain cancer in August 2018.

During a White House press gathering, a reporter asked Donald Trump why he continued to attack the decorated war hero on Twitter. His response; “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be. Thank you very much.” He then repeated his stance about his dissatisfaction over McCain voting against his party to repeal and replace Obamacare reported USA Today.

During the weekend of March 16-17, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant and included several hate-filled messages directed towards the late senator among other topics.

The president accused John McCain of leaking a “dossier” that alleges there were ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. He then attacked McCain for his vote against Obamacare and finally, called him “last in his class” at Annapolis.

In response, Meghan McCain posted her own Twitter message directed at Trump after he attacked the late senator. “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” she tweeted Saturday.

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

She then pointedly told the president, “I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

Instead of issuing a direct rebuke against Trump’s actions over the weekend, an ally of the president, Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, gave this tepid response on Twitter where he did not call out Donald Trump by name.

I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 19, 2019

Mitt Romney also spoke out against Trump’s actions on Twitter naming the president directly in a pointed statement.

Cindy McCain is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University,