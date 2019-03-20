Candice Swanepoel Rocks A Tiny String Bikini At The Beach In New Photos

Candice rocked the skimpiest bikini as she headed to the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is proudly showing of her amazing model body in a seriously skimpy bikini in new beach snaps shared on Instagram this week. The mom of two showed off a whole lot of skin on the official page of her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, as she headed to the beach in a khaki green two-piece.

The first new photo posted on March 19 had Candice sitting on the sand in her swimwear as she posed for the camera with her legs crossed.

The stunning star flashed a smirk towards the camera while sitting on the empty beach with several rows of palm trees behind her as she took in the sights of the coast.

But that wasn’t the only look at her tiny string bikini Tropic of C gave followers this week.

A second Instagram photo gave the account’s more than 300,000 followers a look at Candice posing with a friend in her skimpy dark bikini while they seemingly enjoyed a tropical vacation together.

The photo had Swanepoel – who only welcomed her second child into the world back in June – sporting the skimpy bikini top with a pair of patterned floaty pants as she looked up towards the sky.

The star hid her eyes from the sun with a pair of round shades and let her long blonde hair flow down. She was posing for the camera with friend and model Noemi Manser.

The latest look at Swanepoel’s toned bikini body came just one day after the account posted another snap of the Victoria’s Secret angel wearing a much lighter two-piece as she took a dip in the water.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the star lay on her front in a pool of water while rocking some white swimwear from her own line.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

But when she’s not showing off her incredible body for the camera, Candice recently revealed that she is talking all things mommy with her fellow models.

She revealed on March 17 while attending The Daily Front Row‘s Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Maybelline that she and her fellow Victoria’s Secret models have a chat where they all share their parenting advice with one another.

“Behati [Prinsloo], Lily [Aldridge], we all … have our mommy chat,” Swanepoel shared in an interview with Us Weekly. “[We’re] Like, ‘Did you use this product?’ It helps.”

She also dished on her friendship with fellow mommy model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

“When we are together, we try to get the babies together too,” Candice shared. “She lives [in Los Angeles], and I live in New York. I don’t come to L.A. that often and it’s really hard to travel with little ones.”