Rita Ora’s Taxi Driver Taught Her How To Speak Spanish For Sofia Reyes Collaboration

Rita Ora recently teamed up with Sofia Reyes and Anitta on the single “R.I.P.” The song, released last week, is a mix of Spanish, English, and Portuguese. Ora and Reyes both have a writing credit on the track.

When speaking to The Sun, Sofia revealed that Rita’s taxi driver was the person who taught her Spanish for the song.

“She told me this great story where she was on her way to the studio and didn’t know how to pronounce anything in Spanish,” Reyes told the newspaper.

“Her driver was Latin, so she took him to the studio and he was telling her how to pronounce everything. I thought that was the best story ever. It’s brilliant.”

Sofia explained that the single was inspired by U.S. president Donald Trump when she’s referencing the “bulls***” in the song.

“The world is kind of going in a weird place, that’s one thing I talk about in ‘R.I.P.’ There’s a point where I mention walls,” she expressed.

Rita Ora is currently embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour.” Having already conquered the Oceanian and Asian leg, the third and final leg announced so far will take place in Europe and will start April 23 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway. The tour will go across the U.K. and includes a show at London’s O2 Arena on May 24.

The tour is in support of the album with the same name, Phoenix. The album so far has released seven singles: “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. while being certified gold in Canada.

The album was her first release since her debut, Ora, six years ago, which was released through Roc Nation. Rita parted ways with them and is now signed to Atlantic Records.

In 2016, Rita became the host and a judge on America’s Next Top Model‘s 23rd cycle. She replaced supermodel Tyra Banks for one season.

In 2015, she was a coach on The Voice UK and a judge on The X Factor all in one year. In 2017, she hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in London and an American television music competition series, Boy Band.

In 2004, she made her film debut in the movie Spivs, playing the role of Rosanna. Since then, she has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed where she plays the role of Mia Grey. On May 10, she is set to appear in the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Rita is Albanian and speaks the language. She represents her roots proudly.

Sofia teamed up with Jason Derulo and De La Getto on the single “1, 2, 3” last year which has achieved over 483 million YouTube views on her official channel.