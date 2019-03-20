‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, March 19: Thomas Reveals Startling Details

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 19 states that Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) memorial service was held at Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) talked about the beautiful service. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) took Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to the cabin after Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) asked him if he and Lizzie could be friends.

After everyone left, Thomas spoke to his parents. He was concerned about Douglas, but his father assured him that as long as he took care of his son, they would take of him too. Per Soap Central, Taylor offered to contact a grief counselor or support group for Douglas to help him cope with his mother’s death.

Thomas then shared some startling information. He said that he had loved Caroline but they weren’t together at the time of her death. He said that after he left Sally to be with Caroline, things had not worked out for them. They then decided to focus on being co-parents for their son instead, and that they had done a great job. Thomas pointed out that Caroline’s passing was still painful because she was his son’s mother and they had been a family. Ridge wanted Thomas and Douglas to stay with him and Brooke. Taylor told Thomas that he could call her at any time if he needed her support.

These two could use a little ❤️ this week. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/w9DiE3qvqG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 19, 2019

In the meantime, Douglas and Hope were playing a game in the cabin. Thomas popped in and saw them bonding over “Go Fish.” Douglas told the blonde that his parents had taught him to play the game.

At Spencer Publications, Caroline’s family gathered. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) praised Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) speeches. Once again, she tried to reassure Bill that Caroline had forgiven him before she died. The family reminisced about Caroline. They talked about her fierce personality and that she gave as good as she got. Bill believed that Douglas meant everything to Caroline, and he vowed to look out for the boy. He also said that Caroline was like the daughter that he never had. Bill said that he would make sure that Douglas grew up knowing what an extraordinary person his mother was.

Left alone, Taylor and Ridge talked about the fact that Thomas and Caroline were not together at the time of her death. She also told Ridge that she had witnessed Hope and Douglas bond in the kitchen. She felt that real healing could happen if two grieving people bonded through their time of crisis. Taylor opined that Douglas was a boy in need of a mother while Hope was a mother in need of a child.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.