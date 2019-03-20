Kylie Jenner Flashes Green Lace Underwear In Sheer White Dress On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is riding the neon wave like no other — as proven by her latest Instagram snap.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the social media platform to share a sultry new photo of her rocking a semi-sheer, long-sleeved mini-dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places but also allowed her to flash her sexy lace lingerie. Underneath the dress, it is possible to see that Kylie is sporting a neon green lace bra and bottoms, so naturally she also chose a neon green jacket to complete the whole look.

The 21-year-old posed for the photo by looking away from the camera and resting her hands on her hips while she slightly opened her legs, allowing her to fully showcase her sparkly accessories, including lots of rings across her fingers, a small black purse, and a silver chain around her neck. Her super long raven locks cascaded down her shoulder in a slightly wavy style with a side part, and she donned a full face of makeup that included some dark eye shadow and lush eyelashes, lots of light pink blush and highlighter, and some dark pink lipstick on her pouty lips.

Kylie appeared to be posing in her living room, yet it is unclear where she was heading to in her glamorous ensemble. Whatever the plan was, her boyfriend and baby father, rapper Travis Scott, certainly approved the stylish look as he left a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. And just like him, so did many of the makeup mogul’s 129 million followers, as the new picture racked up over 3.3 million likes and nearly 26,400 comments.

However, this neon look will add fuel to the fire regarding rumors that Kylie and her former BFF, Jordyn Woods, are “secretly communicating” via social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans of the two have been wondering why they have been posting similar photos on their Instagram pages ever since Jordyn made her online comeback following the cheating scandal involving her and Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, that rocked the whole family.

Since then, Jordyn and Kylie cut ties, with the former even moving out of the latter’s guest house. But fans have been left to wonder if they are actually communicating after they’ve posted “suspicious” photos, including one of Jordyn rocking a neon green bikini, which is similar to the ones she and Kylie wore during their vacation just before the scandal erupted. And with Kylie’s latest post, many will be torn between assuming that they’re rekindling their friendship… or just really into the same fashion trends.