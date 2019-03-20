Kristin Cavallari Wants ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Cameo

Cavallari's busy schedule makes it difficult for her to return to her old show, but she wants a cameo.

During the 2018 MTV Music Awards back in August, MTV gave fans of The Hills a fantastic reason to celebrate. MTV stated that their network is devising a plan to bring back a new formulation of The Hills using many of the same stars that previously appeared on the popular network series. The new version of The Hills will look at the lives of the old cast now that they are adults.

To date, several members from the original cast have confirmed that they will return to the show, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado and Bobby Brescia. A few other faces will also be making appearances on the new version of The Hills. Those faces are Brandon Thomas Lee, Jennifer Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Mischa Barton, and Kaitlynn Carter.

Another former member of The Hills cast would love to return as much as possible, or at least make a cameo appearance as long as MTV is working with her chaotic schedule. That former cast member is Kristin Cavallari, who was an integral part of the original series. However, Cavallari is discovering that it might be difficult for her to appear on The Hills: New Beginnings because of her commitments to Very Cavallari. Cavallari rose to her current celebrity status when she starred on the original version of the show, and she admitted that she would love to have some kind of opportunity to return to the show.

”I would love to make a cameo. I can’t because of ‘Very Cavallari’. But, I mean, even just hearing the stories from [her former co-stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who came by] now, they were kind of catching me up to speed on everything that’s going on so yeah, I would love to be a part of it in a small way,” Cavallari said, according to ET Online.

Cavallari still has a lot of appreciation for her old show, acknowledging that her part on The Hills is what gave her the opportunities she now has today. However, she admitted she has problems watching the reruns of the old shows because it makes her remember the mistakes of her youth. Since then, Cavallari feels she has grown up and changed, but she does love the memories she has from the show.

Cavallari is excited to share what she now considers to be the “real” her on her reality show, Very Cavallari. Her fans will get to see her in her life now that she has a family and a business to operate.

”I think ‘Very Cavallari’ is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin. It’s every area of my life. So it’s me as a wife, it’s me as a best friend, and it’s me as a boss, as a business woman,” Cavallari said, according to Contact Music.