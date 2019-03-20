‘Bachelor’ Alum Caelynn Predicts Hannah’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Will Have This Contestant Proposing

Caelynn predicts Hannah's choice, and also talks about whether she will follow in her friend's foootsteps.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, former contestant on The Bachelor, was excited to learn that one of her fellow co-contestants on season 23, Hannah Brown, was chosen to find the man she would marry on the next season of The Bachelorette. Keyes and Miller competed against each other for Colton Underwood’s heart during their stint together on The Bachelor, admitting at the end of February that the two had a rivalry at the time. However, Miller-Keyes and Brown had been close before the rivalry started, and now their friendship has been restored and brought back to a good place.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes recently opened up about the choice of Hannah Brown as the next season’s Bachelorette, and also discussed whether she would ever consider being the next Bachelorette. Miller-Keyes placed fourth on season 23 of the Bachelor.

“There was a time when Hannah and I were really close, and I was dating a guy that I thought I was gonna get engaged to, and we broke up, [and] she was talking me through that,” Miler-Keyes said, according to Us Weekly. “And she talked about her breakup and how she was gonna get engaged, and if she was at that place a year ago, I feel even [more] strongly that she’s there more so now.”

Interestingly, Miller-Keyes and Brown not only competed against each other to win over Colton Underwood, but they also competed against each other in the Miss USA 2018 pageant. When she was asked which contestant on the upcoming Bachelorette would win Brown’s heart, Miller-Keyes responded that Luke Parker is the best choice. On the March 16 After the Final Rose episode, Luke, who is 24-years-old and from Georgia, became the first suitor Hannah met. Miller-Keyes explained her reasoning for thinking Luke was the best choice.

“I read an article online that said that he’s a Christian, and Hannah’s faith’s important to her — she’s a strong Christian. … They’re both from the South, I see that happening,” Miller-Keyes said, according to Us Weekly.

Miller-Keyes praised Brown for being brave enough to appear on the next Bachelorette, and also stated she was very happy for Brown. Miller-Keyes thinks Brown is a hilarious, down-to-earth person who doesn’t mind being herself, and she thinks it will make Brown’s season as the Bachelorette very entertaining.

When asked if she would ever appear as the Bachelorette, Miller-Keyes said she would be hesitant to take that type of challenge on, according to Us Weekly. She struggled while competing for Colton Underwood and isn’t sure if she would want to appear on the show again. So, for the time being, Miller-Keyes has no plans to mimic her friend, Hannah Brown.