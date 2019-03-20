Ariana Grande Contacted Her Exes Before ‘Sweetener’ Tour To Make Amends

Grande was spotted out with two of her exes, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, before going on tour.

Ariana Grande has been all about making her current life as wonderful as it can be. One of the most important steps anybody can take when trying to improve the present is to put the past behind by letting go. The singer has utilized a lot of effort, time, and self-reflection to move on since the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson last autumn.

Before Grande began touring, she took time out to apologize to some former boyfriends. Grande wanted to understand herself better, and she felt that gaining some comprehension from her ex-boyfriends might help. Also, making amends was Grande’s way of overcoming her past so she could perform at the top of her game when singing for her Sweetener world tour.

“After ‘Thank U, Next’ came out, Ariana was really living her single life and being with her friends, learning about herself. But after a couple weeks, she was trying to figure out what went wrong with her past relationships,” an insider said, according to Us Weekly. “She didn’t want any bad blood holding her back from the next phase of her life. She has reached out to her exes to have a positive place in her life right now and for peace of mind, so she can focus on herself and this tour, which is the only thing on her mind right now.”

In October 2018, Grande and her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, split up. The demise of that relationship became Grande’s muse for her hit song “Thank U, Next.” “Thank U. Next” specifically mentioned Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson while covering some of Grande’s other prior relationships. Grande also name dropped the deceased Mac Miller in the song. Grande and Davidson’s break-up kicked off Grande’s desire to learn more about herself prior to her next tour. Grande began reaching out to her ex-boyfriends to both apologize to them while gaining some self-understanding.

Shortly before Grande left for her tour, which began on March 18 in Albany, New York, Grande was seen out with two of her ex-boyfriends, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez. Prior to releasing her popular break-up song in November, “Thank U, Next,” Grande tweeted that she had shared the song with both Big Sean and Alvarez. In January, Alvarez attended Grande’s music video release party for her song “7 Rings.” Alvarez’s presence at the party made many wonder if he would be out on tour with Grande. Then in February, Grande was spotted coming out of a recording studio with Big Sean. The two had been inside the recording studio for hours, according to Us Weekly.

Davidson recently began dating Kate Beckinsale, so it seems the Saturday Night Live star is over his previous relationship with Grande. Grande was asked what she thought of the new couple in February. She stated that she thought Davidson and Beckinsale were cute together.