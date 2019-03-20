‘Hidden Figures’ Star Taraji P. Henson Plans To Take A Summer Break

Henson wants to vacation this summer, and plans to marry fiance Kelvin Hayden next year.

While Taraji P. Henson originally planned to tie the knot with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden when the weather became sunny again, she decided against walking down the aisle this year. With spring and summer nearly here, Henson realized she hadn’t spent enough time planning her wedding. She’d like extra time to make her special day as wonderful as possible. Instead of getting married, Henson decided she would take some time off for the summer and enjoy vacation time with Hayden.

The 48-year-old Hidden Figures actress has one son, 26-year-old Marcell from her late former partner William Johnson. When asked about how her wedding plans were going, Henson admitted that she hasn’t invested much time into any of that yet. Henson has not picked out a dress or set a date yet, so pushing the wedding back one more year will give her the time she needs.

”I’m taking the summer off. It’s too late! A wedding you have to plan in a year… I’m just going to take this summer and be normal, take a vacation — a couple, a few — I have a girlfriends’ trip coming up, then me and my fiancé have to do something,” Henson said, according to Contact Music.

”The dress should come first; I think I know who will make it.”

While Henson is overjoyed to be engaged to Hayden and admits that she is in a very happy relationship, Henson isn’t planning to rush ahead into marriage. Not only will taking her time help make her wedding day wonderful, she still feels she needs a little bit of time to get ready for marriage. Henson wants to feel certain that she is ready to tie the knot when she dives into her plans, and she admits that she is currently utilizing some mental preparation so she can be ready for wedding bells. While Henson gets her mine adjusted towards married life, she also said her and Henson make sure they work on their relationship everyday so they can make it as strong as possible.

”I’m still learning how to be ready. Every day I’m learning how to be better in a relationship. I just found out, in our therapy sessions, that men have fewer words than women. I didn’t know that. They run out of words. Because women are emotional, we want to talk through everything. Of course we have more words; we’re the communicators. Kelvin, he thinks he’s a comedian. Anytime we’re in a disagreement or I’m like, ‘We need to talk about this,’ he’ll look at me and say, ‘Baby, I done ran out of words.’ He’s joking, but I’m starting to accept that it’s true,” Henson said, according to MSN.