Former ‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher Claims She Was Once Terrified Jordan Rodgers Would Break Her Heart

JoJo Fletcher got the happily ever after she was searching for even though she didn't expect it.

Despite how many relationships are started through The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise, few tend to work out in the long run. Nevertheless, there is a handful of couples that met on the show and are still happily together to this day. JoJo Fletcher was one of the lucky ones. Fletcher starred on the twelfth season of The Bachelorette after getting her heart broken by Ben Higgins on his season of The Bachelor. After Higgins confessed his love for her prior to the finale, she trusted that it would be the two of them together in the end. Nevertheless, he ended up choosing Lauren Bushnell. When Fletcher met her current fiancée Jordan Rodgers, she feared he would also break her heart, according to E! News.

Fletcher found a connection early on with Rodgers yet experienced some hesitation. She wondered if things were too good to be true and feared him breaking her heart the way it had been broken in the past. In the end, she put her concerns to the side and gave him her final rose.

But it hasn’t always been a smooth journey for these two. Not everyone was happy with Fletcher’s final decision and fans were quick to swarm her with concerned messages warning her that they doubted Rodgers had good intentions. The accusations were painful for her to hear, and she was disappointed when others didn’t share her same excitement and hope for the future.

Rodgers is a former athlete and the younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Many accused Rodgers of going on the show for the wrong reasons and looked down upon him for not reaching the same level of success as his brother in the world of athletics. Fletcher now recalls becoming emotional when fans warned her that Rodgers could break her heart.

“Kinda thought the same thing about Jordan when I met him, and it was a struggle the whole time we were together. I knew how great we were, and how much I cared for him, and I was falling in love with him, but there was something. So this was an example of where I totally judged him. The whole time I had this thought in the back of my head like, ‘Dude this guy’s gonna leave me broken hearted.'”

Today, JoJo is glad she ended up following her heart and didn’t listen to the online critiques of strangers. The pair are still happily engaged and looking forward to a future together.