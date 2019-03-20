The Drama Between R. Kelly and Aaliyah’s Mother, Diane Haughton

Some of R. Kelly's accusers claim that some shady things happened between Kelly, Haughton, and Aaliyah.

Back in January, the documentary Surviving R. Kelly aired featuring several alleged victims of the singer who shared their stories for the series. The documentary reminded the public about R. Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah and the secrecy that surrounded the pair. One of the alleged victims claimed to witness seeing Aaliyah with R. Kelly romantically while Aaliyah was still underage. Another witness accused R. Kelly of having a relationship with Aaliyah’s mother, an accusation that Kelly recently denied.

Shortly after the documentary aired, the singer was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual misconduct, including incidents involving minor females. Kelly’s arrest seemed to support the stories featured in Surviving R. Kelly, making it very feasible to believe the accounts covered in the documentary. However, R. Kelly is still denying any wrongdoing. On the other hand, Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, is also denying certain claims featured in the documentary that involved her daughter and R. Kelly.

The alleged relationship between Aaliyah and Kelly, which claims the two were married in 1994 when he was 27-years-old and she was 15-years-old, has never been talked about publicly by Kelly or Aaliyah’s family, according to Bustle. Many sources confirmed that Kelly had married Aaliyah at that time, including The Cut and The Rolling Stone. Then, less than a year into the alleged marriage, The Rolling Stone claimed that the marriage had been annulled and the couple actually falsified a marriage certificate so that Aaliyah’s age was changed to 18. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah sadly passed away in a plane crash. She was 22-years-old.

In Surviving R. Kelly, one of Kelly’s former backup singers, Jovante Cunningham, provided an interview alleging that she saw Kelly and Aaliyah together, engaging each other romantically when Aaliyah was still underage. While Haughton is normally silent about such issues, this time she wrote a statement that was then posted by the Aaliyah For Mac Twitter account.

“The woman and so-called back up singer in the forthcoming documentary that describes seeing, meeting or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and is a liar. My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews wand every place she went throughout her entire career. Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet earth, until now, Haughton said in her statement, according to Bustle..

However, the rumors about Kelly and his involvement with Aaliyah and her family were not over. Another woman that appeared in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, Lisa Van Allen, made another shocking claim, this time involving Haughton. Van Allen first claimed that Kelly assaulted her while she was a minor, and then followed that claim up by stating Kelly also had a sexual relationship with Haughton. Kelly spoke out publicly to deny that rumor, and also said Van Allen is simply trying to achieve fame by making up false stories, according to Celeb News Network.