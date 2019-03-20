Wendy Williams Audience Members Claim They Were Kicked Out Of Her Show For Their Age

Two older women say they were kicked out of Wendy William's recent show due to racist and ageist motives.

On her Tuesday show, talk show host Wendy Williams emotionally revealed that she’s been living in a sober house and intends to remain there for the foreseeable future. The announcement followed the host’s long leave of absence, during which she said she was taking time to focus on her health. The 54-year-old has received criticism in recent months for seeming visibly off during her show and at times slurring her words. Fans are now relieved to know she is finally getting the help she needs to ensure her health is the best it can be. Despite receiving much praise for her honesty in discussing her struggle with addiction, Williams is now facing a new wave of controversy. Two older women are claiming they were kicked out of a taping of her show last month due to racist and ageist motives, according to Page Six.

Diane Stevens is 60-years-old and often enjoys visiting the set of various talk shows as an audience member. On February 14, she claims she and her friend suffered an unpleasant experience after purchasing tickets to view a taping of Williams’ show. After a long journey, the two women were seated and prepared to enjoy the show. However, a staff member allegedly kicked them out of their seats and gave the spots to three young African American women. Meanwhile, Stevens and her friend were escorted out of the property. She now believes they were removed because they are older white women.

“I was coming from The Bronx, and I had to take a bus and two trains. So because we have canes they let us sit down inside the audience holding [area]. Then the audience coordinator comes on the headset and she looks at us and says into the headset, ‘I am taking the tickets from the older people.’ It was so humiliating.”

In response to the controversy, a spokesperson from the show issued a fairly vague public statement regarding the incident.

“We have the best audience in daytime and we provide a welcoming, fun environment for all of Wendy’s co-hosts [as Williams refers to her audience].”

In regards to her hiatus earlier this year, Williams previously stated that she was experiencing health complications due to Grave’s disease, according to Fox News. Many fans chalked up the disease as the cause of her unusual behavior over the past couple of months. No one knew what she was really going through, as she explained during today’s show. Williams has kept her struggle with addiction to herself in an effort to appear glamorous and put together on television.