Travis Scott Still Wants To Marry Kylie Jenner Despite Recent Relationship Problems, Per ‘HL’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship isn’t in the best place at the moment, but the rapper doesn’t want to end things with the mother of his child. In fact, he still wants to marry the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

According to Hollywood Life, Travis Scott is terrified to lose Kylie Jenner after he allegedly caught him getting too flirty with multiple women over Instagram.

“Travis feels more in love with Kylie than ever before. Being on the road, away from Kylie and Stormi is like torture for him. He is not perfect but feels he has been very committed and loyal to Kylie since they first kissed. Travis wants to marry Kylie and would be heartbroken if she decided to leave him,” an insider tells the outlet.

The source goes on to add that Scott has been working so hard on tour, but that he is being diligent in making sure that he is staying connected to both Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi.

“When Travis is on the road, he loves staying connected with Kylie. He tries to FaceTime with Stormi daily too and he checks in with Kylie every night before going to bed. Kylie and their little family help him stay grounded. He even sends them gifts from wherever he is on the road, to let them know he misses them.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship issues started last month when the makeup mogul found evidence on the rapper’s phone that led her to believe that he may have cheated on her.

Sources tell TMZ that Kylie found messages that she deemed overly friendly on Travis’ phone, which eventually prompted him to get rid of his Instagram account.

The outlet reports that due to their busy work schedules, Jenner and Scott have not had ample time to address their relationship issues and really sit down to talk things out. Kylie allegedly didn’t want Travis to have to cancel any tour dates and miss any work obligations in order to deal with their personal relationship, so the conversation is going to have to wait.

However, Travis is said to have an extended break from his tour in April, and that when he returns home to L.A., Kylie will be waiting for him so that they can figure things out.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.